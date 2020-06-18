Kristen Kish (Season 10, Seattle)

Though the South Korea native was actually eliminated during her season, she managed to cook her way back into the competition via the Last Chance Kitchen challenge. She then went on to defeat Brooke Williamson in order to nab the Top Chef title. Since appearing on the Bravo staple, Kish hosted the Travel Channel series 36 Hours with former soccer player Kyle Martino in 2015. Two years later, she published her first cookbook: Kristen Kish Cooking. In June 2018, the culinary pro opened a restaurant called Arlo Grey in Austin, Texas.