Who knew movie candies could be so controversial? On Monday, September 30, Lights, Camera, Pod – the movie brand from Barstool – shared an infographic on Twitter that has caused quite a stir online.

The graphic in question is an unofficial breakdown of favorite movie candies by state. According to Lights, Camera, Pod, it was created using data from social media, Walmart and Target.

Still, despite being seemingly informed by a bunch of intel, hundreds of social media users are up in arms regarding many of the choices. For example, per the chart, black licorice is the most-liked movie snack in Texas. This finding earned a response from country singer Darius Rucker, who didn’t shy away from sharing his true feelings. “I hate black licorice!!” he declared.

Another peeved Texan didn’t mince words either, tweeting: “Black licorice? Texas, we’re better than this.”

And Texas was far from the only state that netted a bevy of displeased responses from internet users. Lemonheads, which were crowned the favorite movie candy in Ohio and Rhode Island, were similarly slammed. “I have lived in Ohio most of my life and not seen a single person eat Lemonheads in a theater ONCE,” declared one Twitter user.

Another asked a question that was apparently on the minds of many Ohio and Rhode Island residents: “Who in the hell gets Lemonheads?”

Some of the choices were so outlandish that we have some serious doubts as to whether or not this chart is even real. Furthermore, several users intimated that they seen it before, yet another sign this map was likely created as a joke.

Still, Lights, Camera, Pod is sticking by its findings and hasn’t given any indication the map is a work of fiction.

Scroll down for more hotly contested choices shown in Lights, Camera, Pod’s graphic!