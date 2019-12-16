What Duchess Kate, Duchess Meghan and More Royals Eat Every Day

Duchess Kate

The Duchess of Cambridge is a home cook! According to an insider, the future queen of England, 37, does not have a chef in the royal home. “They have a small household and can fend for themselves,” a source has shared. Kate, her husband, Prince William, and their three children — Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and 19-month-old Prince Louis — often dine on Kate’s culinary creations.

“It’s the reason I’m so skinny,” the Duke of Cambridge, 37, has teased. Ordinarily, the duchess maintains a healthy lean-protein, low-carb diet — often called the Dukan diet (named after originator Dr. Pierre Dukan) — and favors raw dishes like tabbouleh, ceviche, gazpacho and watermelon salad. She’s also said to start her mornings with a kale, spinach, romaine lettuce, coriander and blueberry smoothie that includes spirulina — a superfood packed with protein, vitamins, and minerals.