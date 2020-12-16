Summer House star Hannah Berner join Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast to recap the Tuesday, December 15, episode of The Bachelorette — and she was shocked to learn Bachelor Nation is obsessed with Tayshia Adams’ final four: Zac Clark, Brendan Morais, Ivan Hall and Ben Smith.

“I do think they’re good guys, but this is The Bachelor. I think Zac C. is like every guy that’s in a Murray Hill [New York City] bar. I want a f—king Hercules,” the 29-year-old Bravo personality quipped.

While Hannah declared that Zac C. has the “most personality,” Ben, who some fans want to be the Bachelor after Matt James, doesn’t do it for her.

“Ben has a zero personality,” Hannah said on the podcast. “I do love that he’s raised awareness for body dysmorphia and bulimia in men. I’m obsessed with that. But I’m just saying, we don’t need that in a Bachelor right now. A Bachelor needs to be a guy who’s ready to be married. Ben needs to work on himself. Poor guy was just too nervous to even form a sentence [during] the breakup.”

Ben was sent home by Tayshia during Tuesday’s episode, leaving Zac, Brendan and Ivan ahead of the fantasy suite dates. “I am, like, Alpha type-A woman and I think she is too, and you need someone to put you in your place sometimes and I don’t know if Ivan or Brendan can with her,” Hannah said.

The “Berning in Hell” podcast host noted that she’s also struggling with this season after Tayshia took over as the lead for Clare Crawley with a lot of the same men, noting the ABC series could take notes from MTV’s Are You the One?

“There’s inauthenticity to this season, I think. These guys were picked for Clare and then they so easily just worked for Tayshia. I kind of hate that,” she said. “What if the Bachelor picked a person and then literally did all these compatibilities with their rolodex of all the hot people they have and say, ‘We picked 25 of your perfect matches in all types of ways of compatibility.’”

