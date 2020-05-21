Watch With Us! >Episode 102

Are Wes Bergmann and Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio the Strongest Alliance in ‘The Challenge’ History?

The strongest alliance ever? The Challenge: Total Madness features the pairing that the world never saw coming: Wes Bergmann and Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio. The longtime reality stars have been on dozens of Challenges but never have worked together — until now.

But, can they be stopped? Once it’s revealed to the rest of the group that these Challenge beasts have teamed up, will they turn on them? Or be scared of them?

Candace Cameron Bure Teases Major Surprise Returns on 'Fuller House' Finale
Getting ready to say goodbye — with some help from her friends. Candace Cameron Bure joined the “Watch With Us” podcast on Thursday, May 28, and revealed that longtime Full House fans will definitely want to watch the...
Taylor Selfridge, Cory Wharton Share 'Biggest' Challenge After Mila's Birth
Lessons to learn! Taylor Selfridge and Cory Wharton opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about adjusting to life with their 1-month-old daughter, Mila. 'Teen Mom OG' Tots in Before and After Pics: How They've Grown! Read...
Faith Stowers Would 'Love' to Return to 'Vanderpump Rules' After Firings
Looking to the future. Faith Stowers would absolutely want to return to Bravo if given the chance, especially following the recent firings at Vanderpump Rules. 'Vanderpump Rules' Cast's Biggest Controversies...
'Big Brother' 22: All-Stars Season Pushed Back — Plus, Cast Update
Hopefully, a season full of returnees is worth the wait! In June, Us Weekly exclusively broke the news that a second all-star season of Big Brother is in the works at CBS, with the network eyeing returnees for season 22 this...
'I'll Be Gone in the Dark' Doc Could Help Solve Another Unsolved Murder
Diving deeper. That’s exactly what Liz Garbus did when adapting Michelle McNamara‘s book, I’ll Be Gone in the Dark: One Woman’s Obsessive Search for the Golden State Killer, into a six-part docuseries for HBO. The...
