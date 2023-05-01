Best Exfoliating Mitts To Keep Your Skin Smooth

In this post, we’re making things a little easier for you by looking at some of the top-rated exfoliating mitts of 2023. Whether you’re looking for something gentle or tough — we’ve got you covered. Each of these mitts can provide deep, effective exfoliation, so you can get your skin feeling and looking soft, smooth and radiant in no time.
The Top Exfoliating Mitts of 2023
Dermasuri Exfoliating Mitt – Best Overall
Using this scrubbing mitt as part of your skincare routine will help you lift away dead skin cells and naturally brighten your skin tone for improved absorption of moisturizer. This product also functions as a great prep and post-application companion when it comes to sunless tanning. Just exfoliate before applying any spray tanner or cream to get a smooth and even tan with no dark spots from dead skin.
By deep exfoliating the skin once every two weeks, you can achieve an even and polished complexion. Overall, this is an excellent choice if you are looking for a simple and natural way to deeply exfoliate your skin and reveal softer skin tones. It offers great effectiveness and delivers fast results, which makes it stand out from the competition.
- Reveals healthy and radiant skin
- Works well for self-tanning prep
- Offers fast results
- Mitt may be too small for some hands
Seraphic Skincare Exfoliating Mitt – Best for Skin
The mitts can provide full microdermabrasion that visibly lifts away dead skin for a youthful, glowing complexion. They even help promote better product absorption, reduce ingrown hairs and increase circulation for a brighter, healthier look. These are especially useful for those suffering from keratosis pilaris, as they help reduce dry, bumpy skin associated with the common condition. By using these mitts two to four times a month, you’ll be able to improve the texture of your skin and notice a renewed glow.
- Combats dry skin
- Increases blood circulation
- Vegan and cruelty-free
- May have an unpleasant smell
MicrodermaMitt Exfoliating Mitt – Most Value
This exfoliating tool is tough on stubborn impurities, yet gentle on even the most sensitive skin types. It provides a luxurious spa-like experience that is comparable to visiting a Turkish hammam — all within the comfort of your own home! With regular use, this mitt can even extend the life of sunless tans without embarrassing dark spots or streaking. What’s even better is that each mitt’s design follows centuries-old techniques and is carefully manufactured with best practices to guarantee long-lasting durability. This top-quality skincare product is even hypoallergenic for additional peace of mind.
- Good for all types of skin
- Mitt should last at least six months
- Contains 100% natural floss
- May not work for especially rough skin
Estylez Exfoliating Mitt – Best for Self Tanning
These gloves are the ideal way to give yourself a spa experience at home. After just 10-15 minutes of bathing in warm water, these mitts can help even out your skin tone, deep clean and promote healthy skin metabolism. They are also reusable by simply washing them after use (change them every two to three months for maximum efficacy). With its easy-to-use design and deep cleaning capabilities, you can enjoy smoother, healthier-looking skin in no time.
- Has a loop for hanging
- Can massage skin
- Available in two colors
- May be too rough for sensitive skin
Valitic Exfoliating Mitt – Most Effective
This effective and easy-to-use scrubber is great for improving blood circulation and promoting skin regeneration — it can even help with keratosis pilaris! The design of this exfoliating mitt is suitable for both men and women, so anyone can benefit from its unique yet gentle approach to scrubbing away dead skin cells. All you have to do to use this mitt is add your favorite shower or bath products, slip on the glove, rub away those dead skin cells, rinse off and you’re done.
- Can stimulate collagen
- Evens skin tone
- Fits most hands
- Might be too harsh for some
Exfoliating Mitts: A Buyer’s Guide
Material
Exfoliating mitts are often made from natural or synthetic fibers or a mixture of the two. Natural fibers, like cotton or wool, are gentle on the skin and can help to effectively exfoliate without causing any irritation or damage. Synthetic fibers, such as nylon or polyester may be a bit more effective and long-lasting than natural fibers. Semi-synthetic materials such as viscose are another great option, especially for brightening the skin.
Price
Prices for exfoliating mitts vary depending on the material, the brand you choose and how many mitts are in a pack. It’s important to compare prices between different products and brands in order to get the best value for your money. Shop around and read reviews to get an idea of what customer satisfaction is like with each product before deciding.
Quality
Quality is another important factor when shopping for exfoliating mitts. Look for products that are well made with strong seams and materials that won’t easily tear or rip with extended use.
Comfort
It is important to pick mitts that feel comfortable on your hands and are easy to use. Look for mitts with adjustable straps or large enough openings so that you can easily slip them on and off without any difficulties. Consider how thick or thin the material is as well. Thicker materials tend to be more comfortable but can also retain water more easily which may lead to bacteria growth over time if not properly cared for.
Size
Some exfoliating mitts come in multiple sizes so that you can find the perfect fit for your hands. Make sure to check whether different sizes are available before making your purchase so you can find one that fits comfortably and securely on your hands.
Reusability
Many exfoliating mitts allow you to reuse them multiple times without damaging them. Although, some may require more frequent replacement if you use them a lot over long periods of time (for maximum efficiency and hygiene standards). Look for products that clearly state their recommended frequency of usage so that you know how often you should replace them so you can maintain optimal results over time. Also, check if they are machine washable. Handwashing will work in most cases, but machine washing makes it much more convenient.
Brand
Choosing a reputable brand is important if you want quality assurance with your purchase. Try to find brands that have good reviews from customers who have previously purchased their products. Reputable brands typically have better-quality materials that will last longer than lesser-known ones, so it’s worth taking some time to look around for one that offers both quality and value for money when making your decision.
Aftercare
Aftercare tips can be an invaluable source of information if you want your mitts to last longer. Be sure to read up on the manufacturer’s website or label about how best to take care of them after use, such as rinsing them with cold water after each use or air-drying them away from direct sunlight before storing them away. This will help keep them in good condition for longer periods of time.
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!