If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
Best Body Scrubs for Rejuvenating Your Skin
Is your body’s skin getting dull and rough with each passing day? The accumulation of dead cells is to blame. These cells form a barrier hindering the absorption of any skincare product you use. They can also clog your pores and lead to oily skin. The only solution to shed off these dead cell deposits is to use a body scrub. This is a physical exfoliant that eliminates useless skin cells by abrasion. You can find various types of scrubs, including sugar, salt, and coffee. Make it a habit to scrub twice a week to have soft, radiant, and nourished skin. Organic ingredients make body scrubs excellent for almost any skin type. They also contain vitamins, emollients, and humectants that keep your skin hydrated after it’s clear from dead cells. So don’t wait long and pick up one of the most effective body scrubs of 2023 today.
Buying Guide: Body Scrubs
Body scrubs are vital for skin nourishment; you can find them in multiple types and formulas. The task is to choose the ideal one for your skin type and condition. Follow this guide to get your hands on the most beneficial exfoliator for yourself.
Things To Look for When Choosing a Body Scrub
Before adding any scrub to your skincare regime, consider the following factors.
Ingredients
Each body scrub has a unique composition to treat specific conditions caused by dead skin cells. For example, an exfoliant with salicylic acid is ideal for your body acne. If you have patches of scaly bumps, a scrub containing alpha-hydroxy acid can help your condition.
Skin type
Your skin type matters a lot when deciding on the exfoliant that will work for you. A sandy scrub can work fine for you if your skin is less prone to dryness. We prefer picking a less abrasive scrub for sensitive skin.
Moisturizing agent
A good body scrub should make your skin smooth after use. A few examples are shea butter, coconut oil, and vitamin B3.
Granules
You can get two different granule sizes based on the type of scrub you choose. You can go for one with fine particles if you are a frequent user of body scrubs. Large granules are ideal for rough and dry skin that requires intense exfoliation to eliminate all the dead skin.
Scent
You can choose an exfoliate with fragrance to smell good after a scrubbing session. Some classic scrub scents include honey-almond, orange, lavender, and coconut.
How To Use a Body Scrub for Effective Results
You can start by exfoliating your skin once a week in the beginning. Knowing the correct way to use a body scrub is essential to getting the maximum benefits. Let’s discuss a few steps you can perform routinely to enjoy a silky smooth body.
Wash your skin
You should start by rinsing your skin with lukewarm water. This step is necessary to allow the top layer of dirt and grime to clear away from your skin. Water can eliminate the upper layer of impurities quickly, allowing for in-depth exfoliation.
Apply the scrub
Take a small amount of body scrub in your hands to apply it to your skin. The correct way of application is to rub the exfoliate in a gentle, circular motion. You can also use brush-textured gloves to perform a more thorough scrubbing. Using exfoliating gloves can do the job of sloughing away dead skin swiftly. Don’t scrub the skin for more than half a minute, as you might damage it.
Use cleanser
The next step is to rewash the skin with warm water before using a cleanser. Using a regular cleanser for this purpose is better as it gives a final smooth touch.
Shave and moisturize
You can finally shave if needed and let the skin dry. Now apply a moisturizer, and your soft skin is ready to go.
Benefits of Body Scrubs
Our skin goes through a natural process of eliminating dead skin cells known as desquamation. This process is affected by certain factors, like aging and environmental pollution. Using a body scrub can help your skin remove all the dead cells and impurities effectively. Several other benefits accompany the decision to include this beauty product in your habit. Let’s briefly review them.
Enhanced moisturization
Although a body scrub contains emollients that can lubricate your sensitive skin, there is more to it. Exfoliation can clear all barriers from the skin that hinder the soaking capability of a moisturizer. Your moisturizer can now quickly absorb to show maximum soft skin effects.
Unclogged pores
Body scrubs are helpful for those who face blocked hair follicles after shaving. The most common reason behind this condition is clogging pores caused by tweezing, shaving, or waxing. Exfoliation can loosen up congested pores and prevent ingrown hairs.
Softens skin
Deposition of dead skin cells on the skin can dull your appearance, making you lose confidence. The skin can also get cracked and feel rough to the touch, which is an uncomfortable experience. A good scrub can remove almost all the dead cells, so your skin feels as smooth as silk.
Types of Body Scrubs
You must have heard of salt and sugar scrubs. While they are most common, there are many other types available on the market. We have listed a few and how your skin can benefit from them.
Salt body scrub
Salt exfoliators are abrasive and can effectively shed all the impurities on your skin. You can gain some additional advantages too through these scrubs, as they are anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory.
Sugar body scrub
Sugar scrubs are equally functional at removing dead skin cells. The secret behind their effectiveness is their hydrating properties. It lets your skin retain water to eliminate dryness, while the scrubbing sheds off the cell deposits.
Coffee body scrub
Coffee refreshes your skin when applied in a scrub. Using this scrub delivers a list of exceptional benefits. It can soften skin by removing dryness, improving circulation, and reducing the aging effect. Coffee exfoliators can also treat cellulite caused by increased fat cells on the abdomen and lower body parts.
Charcoal body scrub
This scrub has a unique function that exfoliates your skin without robbing the skin of natural oils. Charcoal is an absorbing agent that quickly attracts dead cells and dirt from the skin. Your smooth, glowing skin will be ready to flaunt.
Korean body scrub
You just need a bar of soap and a pair of mitts for a Korean-style scrubbing session. There are no requirements for extraordinary ingredients, making it a budget-friendly choice. The effects are similar to using salt or sugar-based exfoliators.
Reviewing the Leading Body Scrubs of 2023
Dove Smooth Skin Brown Sugar Coconut Body Scrub
Pros
- Provides effective exfoliation
- Known for its moisturizing properties
- Has a pleasant tropical fragrance
Cons
- Potential for individual sensitivity
Elevate your skincare routine with the indulgent experience of Dove Smooth Skin Brown Sugar Coconut Body Scrub. This luxurious body scrub provides a spa-like treatment from home. It features a perfect blend of brown sugar and coconut. Together, these ingredients make it easy to exfoliate and nourish your skin. The granular texture of brown sugar gently buffs away dead skin cells, resulting in a smoother and more radiant complexion. Simultaneously, the hydrating properties of coconut will leave your skin feeling irresistibly soft and moisturized. Get ready to immerse yourself in the delightful tropical fragrance when you use this body scrub as well. As you pamper your body with this exfoliating scrub, your daily shower routine will become a rejuvenating escape. It is designed to revitalize your skin while elevating your bathing experience. Overall, the harmonious combination of exfoliation and hydration makes this body scrub our top choice.
ZitSticka Body Scrub
Pros
- Pleasant peppermint scent
- Contains organic exfoliates
- Suitable for sensitive skin
Cons
- Small dispensing hole
The ZitSticka Body Scrub is an extensive combination of physical and chemical ingredients. This two-in-one composition is strong enough to remove all dead skin cells at once. Exfoliating with this scrub can refresh your skin while giving it a smooth texture. You can use it two or three times a week to eliminate future skin breakouts while treating your existing dry skin. Even clogged pores can’t annoy you anymore as salicylic acid penetrates to remove every impurity. Say goodbye to painful undergrowth by now putting this scrub in your shopping cart.
Majestic Pure Body Scrub
Pros
- Leaves skin buttery soft
- Non-greasy
- Smells amazing
Cons
- Dry texture
pureSCRUBS Body Scrub
Pros
- 100% organic ingredients
- Consumer-friendly packaging
- Perfectly textured granules
Cons
- Not ideal for oily skin
SheaMoisture Body Scrub
Pros
- Keeps skin hydrated
- Ideal for dry skin
- Can heal inflammation
Cons
- The cream dries quickly
Tree Hut Body Scrub
Pros
- Heavenly tropical scent
- Keeps skin feeling soft
- Leaves no residue behind
Cons
- Talc may not suit all skin types
OGX Body Scrub
Pros
- Feels light on the skin
- Super clean to use
- Free from sulfates
Cons
- The fragrance diffuses quickly
People Also Ask
-
Q: What is the right time to use soap when exfoliating with a body scrub?
A:You should use soap before scrubbing, as it also functions to remove dirt, debris, and dead cells. However, the effect is not as intense as that of an exfoliator. Soaping after scrubbing would be useless, but doing so before can lubricate your skin for gentle scrubbing.
-
Q: How many times should I use a body scrub?
A:Experts recommend basing your scrubbing routine on your skin type. Exfoliating twice a week is enough for maximum results if you have sensitive skin. You can go for four weekly scrubbing sessions with oily or combination skin. Body scrubbing should be a regular part of your routine as it’s essential to keep your skin healthy and glowing.
-
Q: What can happen if I don’t use a body scrub?
A:You can face several skin conditions by avoiding exfoliation. Clogged pores and skin with dead cells cause blackheads, ingrown hairs, and rough-textured and dull skin. Other beauty products wouldn’t show effective results, since the barrier on the skin hinders proper absorption. Not regularly scrubbing also exposes you to wrinkles and other signs of aging.
-
Q: How long should I leave a body scrub on?
A:You should apply scrub by gently massaging in circular motions and leave it for 30 seconds before rinsing with warm water. If your exfoliator has oil, the best practice is to leave it for at least three minutes for maximum absorption.
