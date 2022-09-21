Get a Chic Look at Home with the Best Nail Drills

Using nail tools can help with maintaining good hygiene and producing a more refined appearance. There are a bunch of models out there too, and each one comes with a distinct set of features. For example, electric nail drills can help remove dead skin cells, dirt, and other debris from the nails. But some products are more suited to cutting fingernails, while others are better for trimming nails.

Having a nail drill can also help you save time by speeding up processes that would otherwise take hours. And these machines can offer longer-lasting, neater, and more polished results. So, if getting more well-maintained nails is your goal, purchasing a nail drill can be an excellent place to start.

There are a bunch of different factors to consider when purchasing these devices though, such as the rotating speed, motor type, and overall durability. But don’t worry, here are some of the things that can help make sure you get your hands on a drill that can deliver some at-home salon-level results. Let’s get into the details!

Ease of Use

This is one of the most important things to consider before locking in a purchase. You should check if a device matches your experience level. You don’t want to purchase a simpler device if you’re a pro nail stylist since it will probably only slow you down, and professional machines can be tougher to use if you’re more of a beginner. You should also ensure a device has a user-friendly design and a contoured shape that can help you use it efficiently.

Durability

Electric nail drills require a significant amount of upkeep. And when you use them regularly, like at a salon, it’s a good idea to go with a long-lasting product that can take some abuse. Reading some reviews about a product online can help make sure it can work well and meets your requirements, which can cut down on a lot of hassle and disappointing returns.

Rotational Speed

A nail bit’s rotational speed can vary depending on the material being cut and, more importantly, its speed range. A faster cutting speed means quicker cutting, while a less efficient cutting speed means slower cutting. But a lower rotational speed range can be great for beginners because it should be much easier to learn to use and handle. On the other hand, if you have previous experience with these kinds of tools, you can invest in a high-rotational-speed device since it should be easier to handle and more efficient — which is why professional tools with higher speeds can be ideal for salons.

Types of Bit Heads

Nail drill bits are where the actual cutting happens. And a more prominent head expands the surface area but can be challenging to use on smaller nails, which is why you need to be familiar with the various sizes and types of heads. In terms of sizing, you should make sure that the drill bits you buy are compatible with the drill machine you already have or plan on buying. And it’s a good idea to buy a complete set too, so you won’t have to worry as much about the pieces not fitting. Here’s a quick rundown of the most important types of nail drill heads:

Sanding bits

This first option is one of the most widely used nail drilling bits. It’s a mandrel bit with a lot of sanding bands for sanding down nails, helping make them smoother and ready for polish. And these bits can also help remove excess polish and cuticles.

Metal bits

Unlike the previous bit, these versions are made of stainless steel, alloys, or ceramic. And they come in a variety of shapes and sizes and can serve a bunch of different functions.

Gentle barrel bits are used on top of nails to prepare them for polishing.

Medium barrel bits are used for acrylics that are difficult to smooth out.

Because they’re solid, the thickest barrels are only used on artificial nails to help remove gel or large lumps of fake nails.

Cone bits

These adorable versions are another must-have for your drill, and they can really help with tidying up after a manicure. These bits have a cone shape and come in a few sizes, and they are ideal for producing a professional look.

For added safety though, only work with nail bits when you know how to handle and use them, especially since they can damage your nails if they’re misused.

Low Noise

Lower vibrations and sounds from your device can help make sure you’re not disturbing anyone in your salon or at home. And for this, you should look for a fine motor that can help make your drill quieter while still being extremely efficient.

Power Source

A drill with an adaptor needs to be plugged into a wall outlet, and a device with a rechargeable battery needs to be charged before you can use it. And although adaptor drills can be helpful, they require a constant supply of electricity to function. On the other hand, rechargeable options are often considered superior because they can be easier to maneuver and can work really well while traveling.

Motor

An electric motor is what powers your device, and because it might be used on natural and fake nails, you should look for something that can last a long time without overheating or dying.

Reputable Sellers and Brands

It is always a good idea to buy drills from well-known brands. And companies that specialize in nail tools can be more helpful when you’re trying to find an appropriate product for your specific situation and setup. Similarly, reputable sellers can offer you the best deal since they can provide a warranty on your new nail drill while still staying within your budget.

Warranty

A warranty is another thing to look for with these products. Warranties on electrical devices like nail drills can help make sure you’re not wasting your money. A lot of companies do provide a free replacement or a full refund if a device fails to come within a specific time frame too, so this can be a more risk-free investment.

Price

Low-cost devices can be bad investments because they usually won’t last as long. Expensive machines can seem pretty pricey initially, but they can help save you money in the long run. So, you should look for something that can deliver quality while not exceeding your budget.