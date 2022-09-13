Improve the Look of Your Skin With the Best Hyaluronic Acid Serums

Hyaluronic acid serums have gained popularity in the world of skincare because of their ability to bind water molecules. When applied, these serums penetrate the skin to plump and hydrate it, while also resting on the surface to give you a healthy glow. It also has a ton of long-term benefits. Ultimately, you can’t go wrong with this product. Here are some of the highest-rated hyaluronic acid serums of 2022 for you to pick from.
Comparing the Top-Reviewed Hyaluronic Acid Serums of 2022
CeraVe Hyaluronic Acid Serum – Best Overall
The ceramides in this hyaluronic acid serum work excellently with the hyaluronic acid to enhance and restore your skin’s natural protective barrier. Whether you choose to wear this serum on its own or under a moisturizer, it’s going to serve you super well as you go about your day. Vitamin B5, allows your skin to retain more water and increase its overall elasticity to make it look plumper and healthier. This means that you won’t have to worry about fine lines and wrinkles with the long-term usage of this serum. This product gets the top spot on this list for its unique and effective formula.
- Long term benefits
- Creates a protective layer
- Increases water retention
- Lightweight for quick absorption
- Great value for the price
- Not very suitable for oily skin
SenAllis Cosmetics Hyaluronic Acid Serum – Most Hydrating
This hyaluronic acid serum also boasts anti-aging properties, so not only will it keep your skin looking soft, but young and wrinkle-free as well. This pack comes with a large bottle, as well as a smaller dropper bottle that you can fill up for easy application.
- Decent value for the money
- Comes with dropper bottle for easy application
- Does not contain parabens or fragrances
- Contains anti-aging properties as well
- Full refund upon dissatisfaction with the product
- Consistency may be too thin for some
Cosmedica Skincare Hyaluronic Acid Serum – Best for Immediate Results
This hyaluronic acid serum is entirely water-based, which makes it suitable for all types of skin, especially the kind that’s more oily. The water-based formula also makes it suitable for usage under makeup. Despite being water-based, it’s thick enough to make application easy and provide good coverage. It dries just a few seconds after application, sinking deep into your skin quickly. If you’re looking for some extra moisture in the winter, this is the choice for you.
- 100% natural and organic with no fragrance
- Offers immediate hydration
- Quick drying time
- Water-based formula
- Not very suitable for long-term benefits
Neutrogena Hyaluronic Acid Serum – Most Budget-Friendly
This affordable hyaluronic acid serum also contains vitamin B5, which adds to the moisture-retention properties of the product, while also offering anti-inflammatory effects for soothing the skin. All the ingredients that this product contains work well together to deliver intense hydration and lock in moisture for long-term benefits. You will want this product for your at-home skincare routine. Especially when paired with other products from the brand’s collection, it will do wonders for your skin.
- Good value for the money
- Offers relatively quick absorption
- Non-comedogenic properties
- Oil-free formula
- Contains B5 for extra moisture
- Fragrance may irritate some
Tree of Life Hyaluronic Acid Serum – Fastest Absorption
This hyaluronic acid serum formula has a perfect consistency, which makes it easy to apply and offers great coverage. At the same time, it’s watery enough so that it absorbs into your skin in a matter of seconds, without leaving behind that pesky greasy residue. With this hyaluronic acid serum, you’re going to see immediate results, as well as long-term ones after a couple of weeks of usage.
- Free of harsh ingredients
- Dermatologically tested for safe usage
- Perfect for easy and no-grease application
- Offers immediate and long-term benefits
- Comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee
- The fragrance may be too strong
- The formula may be too watery for some
Finding Your Next Hyaluronic Acid Serum: A Buying Guide
Benefits of Hyaluronic Acid Serum
Hydration
The primary effect of hyaluronic acid is hydration. It makes the skin glow from within while also providing it with the nourishment that it needs to stay healthy and glowing not just immediately after usage, but in the long run as well.
Moisture retention
Regardless of the kind of skin you have, your skin needs moisturization daily. Hyaluronic acid serum works to significantly improve the texture of your skin while also dealing with dryness and patchiness by retaining the natural moisture of your skin. You’ll find your skin feeling extra soft and supple after a couple of uses of this serum.
Anti-acne properties
People with acne shouldn’t use too much of this product, but when used in the right amounts, it can soothe your skin and combat blemishes and scars from acne. Hyaluronic acid serum has also been proven to combat inflammation and redness from irritation.
Anti-aging properties
Who doesn’t want to look young for as long as they possibly can? With hyaluronic acid serum, you can slow down the aging process, because it deals with fine lines, wrinkles, and sagging of the skin. It also offers your skin additional layers of protection against environmental damage, while also restoring moisture to keep it looking healthy and radiant.
Things to Consider When Buying a Hyaluronic Acid Serum
Concentration
Many hyaluronic acid serums contain a hyaluronic acid concentration of anywhere between 0.25% and 1.75%. These lower concentration serums will provide you with some hydration, but they’re not going to be as effective as you expect them to be. Conversely, too high of a concentration can remove water from your skin and defeat the entire purpose of using the serum. If you want products that truly work and give you observable results, you need to make sure that the serum you buy has the perfect concentration.
The perfect balance
Most hyaluronic acid serums contain just one kind of hyaluronic acid. That’s perfectly fine, but again, that may not give you the magical results you’re hoping for. If you want the best results, look for a hyaluronic acid serum that contains a combination of three kinds of hyaluronic acids: low-weight molecules, medium-weight molecules, and high-weight molecules.
Low-weight molecules will penetrate deep into your skin and deal with things like wrinkles, sagging skin, and fine lines. They will give you long-term benefits by making your skin look healthier. Medium-weight molecules, on the other hand, allow your skin to retain moisture just below its topmost barrier. The effects of these molecules aren’t as long-lasting but are still super useful. Finally, the high-weight molecules rest on the surface of the skin and provide you with immediate hydration and plumping, for that instant glow.
When you get a hyaluronic acid serum that contains a combination of all three of these kinds, you’ve got yourself a magic formula that will work great for cosmetic purposes, as well as for long-term benefits.
Combinations
While hyaluronic acid serum works well on its own, for optimal results, you should look for serums that include other ingredients as well. Some of these ingredients include niacinamide, white tea leaf extract, and linden flower extract.
Niacinamide is another great ingredient for dealing with fine lines, blemishes, and hyperpigmentation. It also significantly improves the elasticity of your skin. White tea leaf extract contains a number of different free-radical fighters that penetrate through the skin and create a super-soothing and anti-inflammatory effect. Finally, linden flower extract is a great antioxidant that, when used with hyaluronic acid serum, provides soothing and anti-inflammatory effects as well. It’s also great for calming down skin irritations that cause redness and blotchiness.
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!