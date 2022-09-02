Cancel OK

Tidy Up Your Hair Styles With the Best Bobby Pins

Highly rated bobby pins
Hair is perhaps the most notable feature of our body. Whether it is a basic side part or an elaborate updo, everyone will notice if your hair decides to fall out of place. One way to tame it and make your hairdo appear tidy is to use bobby pins to pin it down.

Bobby pins first originated in the 1920s when a San Francisco cosmetics manufacturer Luis Marcus invented them. Since then they have become a staple in every woman’s wardrobe. They are suitable for hairs of all types and textures. Many people often find themselves buying these pins because they are quite easy to lose.

Now we all understand how important these little guys are. And something this important cannot be purchased randomly. So, we decided to do the research and rounded up the top-rated bobby pins available in 2022. Take a look!

What Is/Are the Top Bobby Pins in 2022?

Goody Slideproof Bobby Pins – Best Overall

bobby pin reviews
Goody Slideproof Bobby Pins are ideal when you want to dress up your hair with an elegant touch. Featuring a sturdy metal construction with high-gloss finish, these pins are great for both updos and stray hairs. They come as a set of 48 pins with curved tips and protective covers. These bobby pins have a wide opening for extra comfort. There are no sharp edges to hurt your scalp, and they also hold your hair securely with extra staying power. They are sold in brunette and black color variations, so you can easily choose the one that matches your hair color. We rated these as our top pick for their protective features and ease of usage.
Pros
  • No sharp edges to cause scratches
  • High goods finish protects them from damage
  • Curved edge means more staying power
Cons
  • May be too short

MetaGrip Bronze Premium Bobby Pins – Most Durable

bobby pin reviews
Our next pick also comes with protective tips to ensure your safety. The MetaGrip Bronze Premium Bobby Pins prevent all sorts of snags and breakage. They feature a bronze color that easily blends in with darker hair shades without appearing too obvious. These come as a set of 300 pins that you can use for various hairstyles. A good thing about these bobby pins is that they don’t leave behind any bumps, nor do they severely damage your hair and scalp. We like that these are equipped with superior grip so they won’t slip out of your hair that easily.
Pros
  • Bronze color blends with brown hair
  • Feature a protective tip
  • Non slip texture improves their grip
Cons
  • Not available in black and blonde shades

Laicky Bobby Pins – Best Value

bobby pin reviews
If you want true value for the money, look into getting these Laicky Bobby Pins. Coming as a box of 200 pins, these hair accessories are great for creating invisible wave patterns. You can use them to keep the hair along your part in place, or you can sweep your bangs out of the way. These bobby pins feature metallic construction with rubber protective tips to safeguard your scalp against scratches. They are available in three color variations so you can choose the one that best matches your hair color. They are also rust-resistant thanks to the metal plated finish that doesn’t come off easily.
Pros
  • Available in three different colors
  • Boast high-quality metal and rubber construction
  • Come neatly packed inside a box
Cons
  • Brown color leans more towards red

Super Grip Brown Bobby Pins – Most Secure

bobby pin reviews
Coming as a set of 400 pieces thoughtfully packed inside a reusable tin container, the Super Grip Brown Bobby Pins are sure to grab your attention. The large quantity means you will not run out of bobby pins in the middle of a styling session any time soon. These bobby pins are extremely sturdy, yet are topped with soft tips that are gentle on your scalp. They are easy to slide in and out of your hair without snagging or catching. With their wavy pattern, not only do these pins ensure a comfortably tight grip, they also ensure that your buns don’t lose their shape over time.
Pros
  • Comes inside a reusable container
  • Offer a secure grip over your hair
  • Don’t aggravate your scalp or hair
Cons
  • Coating flakes off after some time

IKOCO Hair Pins – Best Shape

bobby pin reviews
If you are after U-shaped hair pins to secure your hairdos, the IKOCO Hair Pins have your back. They are everything that your hair needs to stay in place. Made using durable metal, these pins are comfortable to use and do not break easily. With protective balls on each end and a high-gloss coating, these hairpins will last you a long time. We really like their wavy shape that holds heavy hair without deforming. The pin holds its shape regardless of how much hair it is holding. These pins are perfect for complicated styles that require a lot of pins to hold their shape.
Pros
  • Holds a lot of hair
  • Ball ends ensure scalp safety
  • Finished in a protective coating
Cons
  • Might not be anti-slip

Buyer’s Guide: Finding Your Next Bobby Pins

Bobby pins may appear pretty simple at a glance. Not only are there different types of this hair accessory, they are often confused with hair pins as well. In this section, we will tell you everything that you should know about bobby pins before purchasing a sleeve. 

Types of Bobby Pins 

If you’re confused about the different kinds of pins available, read on for a detailed list.  

Regular pins 

These are the most common types of bobby pins. We all love to use them because they can be used on any type of hair, whether it is sleek or wavy. You can use these to hold your hair in place, and also when you want to decorate it. They are useful for keeping the bangs and fringes away from your face, and also for tidying up the stray hairs from a bun. If you have a habit of playing with your hair, a few of these bobby pins are a must-have in your bag.

Jumbo pins 

Like the name suggests, jumbo pins are the largest one of the lot. They play the savior for people with long, unmanageable manes. These pins can successfully hold thick and unruly hair. Plus, they are also great for holding your bun securely in place. Their wavy design provides a tighter grip that ensures that the unruliest of the hair becomes manageable and doesn’t move out of place.

Hair pins

You can instantly recognise this type with its signature U-shaped design. This giant wavy pin is appropriate for elaborate buns, updos, and twists. You can also use these to rock a messy bun effortlessly. They are especially great for bad hair days when your hair outright refuses to stay put. When this happens you can whip out a few of these to put your hair up. Even if you make a loose hairstyle, these pins will prevent your hair from falling out. 

Mini pins 

This variation of the infamous bobby pin was created for people with thin hair. A full-size bobby pin will appear obvious when your hair is thin or short. The smaller ones work more efficiently to keep the fringe from falling on your face. Some of these also feature a rubber padding to prevent them from slipping down your hair. 

How To Make Bobby Pins Stay in Place

Bobby pins may have been the first hair accessory that you ever owned, but have you ever learned how to properly use one?  Most of us have always slid them inside our hair hoping for the best. They may not come with an owners manual, but there are some tricks that will ensure this awesome hair accessory never slips off your head again. Below we have discussed some tips to make your bobby pins stay in your hair. 

Spray the pins to improve their grip

You may already know about this hack because the video went viral and still makes rounds on the internet. People with fine hair and slippery strands have a tough time making their hairstyle and accessories stay in position for long. If you belong to this category, know that you’ll have to increase the grip on both your hair and the pin to make them stay. Take some volume powder, salt spray, or texture spray and apply some of it to both your hair and the pin. Regardless of what hairstyle you have now, the pins won’t slip out of place giving you a polished appearance. 

Lock them in place 

It is simple to understand why a bobby pin falls off your hair in the first place. You push it into an updo and the weight of the hair causes it to slowly slide back out again. Why won’t it stay put?  Because you forgot to lock it in place. You can do so by inserting it from the opposite angle. Meaning instead of sliding it up, push it down through the bun. Now hook some hair, flip the bobby pin, and re-insert it at the correct angle to make it stay.

Cross them 

The tried and tested hack of making your bobby pins stay is to cross them for more reinforcement. We understand that the locking technique is a bit difficult to make out on your own, so if you don’t mind your pins showing, the criss cross technique is a surefire way to make them stay. Take two bobby pins, slide the first pin into position, then slide the second one in the opposite direction so they cross in the middle and interlock like an X. You can use pins of different colors to make a statement. 

Uses of Bobby Pins 

The main purpose of a bobby pin is to hold your hair in place. You can use these to hold your part in place, for securing buns, and for other styles when you want to achieve a sleek look. It slides up straight into your hair, and holds your hair in a desired position by pushing against it. But did you know a simple bobby pin serves other purposes as well? 

  • They are great for keeping head coverings in place. You can slide them into hair accessories like headbands, bandanas, yarmulkes, graduation caps, and nursing caps to hold them in a secure position over your head.
  • Some bobby pins come with jewels and decorations. You can use these to add an element of beauty to your hair.
  • If you find yourself locked out with the keys inside, two bobby pins when straightened out can be used to pick a lock.
  • You can use them as a makeshift clothespin to dry lightweight clothes.
    Short on paperclips?  Use a few bobby pins.
  • It is also possible to use a bobby pin as a bookmark to mark the page that you are reading. 

People Also Asked

Q: Why do they call them bobby pins?

A: Bobby pins are named after the bobbed hairstyle that was very popular in the 1920s.

Q: Are bobby pins damaging to my hair?

A: Bobby pins are famous for breaking hair. Especially when you cross them for extra hold. When you are inserting or removing a bobby pin, it pulls on your hair, breaking the ends. Bobby pins that have lost their protective end can scrape your scalp, so you should be careful when using one of those.

Q: What can I use instead of a bobby pin?

A: Bobby pins are a supernatural item that vanish as soon as you take your eyes off them. So when you can’t find one, open a paperclip and twist it to create the V shape similar to that of a hair pin. Now you can secure the strands with a few of these paperclips for an effortlessly glamorous style that holds.

