10 Best Butt and Thigh Cellulite Solutions for Real Results

Swimsuit season is on the horizon, people! It certainly came up far faster than anticipated, so it’s high time to get our last-minute efforts in to prepare accordingly for new swimwear.

The last thing we want to be worrying about is cellulite. Even if you’ve been working out since the start of the year, cellulite pockets can still pop up — and the most common spots are on the butt and thigh areas. If you want to target cellulite and give your skin a smoother and more sculpted appearance, there are plenty of different solutions you can try. Check out which creams, gels and massaging tools come highly recommended for reducing cellulite below!

Byindorn Body Sculpting Machine If you want to try using a heat-activated device for both cellulite reduction and potential fat loss, this massager has amazing reviews and is one of the more affordable versions on the market! $80.00 See it!

CHAKGER Handheld Cellulite Remover Massager The different massager heads which come with this machine provide you with different sensations and areas of focus, so you’re getting more than just an anti-cellulite solution! Starting at $40.00 See it!

Caudalie Vinosculpt Lift & Firm Body Cream This cream is designed to help you sculpt your body by targeting both cellulite and stretch marks so your skin looks completely flawless! $45.00 See it!

SOL DE JANEIRO Brazilian Bum Bum Cream This cult-favorite moisturizer helps to tighten and firm the skin, and shoppers say it’s totally worth it! $48.00 See it!

LIVEWELLGARDEN Burn Fit Anti Cellulite Body Gel This gel is designed to be used before a workout to help you burn more fat as you’re breaking a sweat, and in turn reduce cellulite! $30.00 See it!

FREEDOM GOODS Dry Body Brush Dry brushing is one of the most popular ways to help exfoliate for smoother skin and make cellulite a lot less visible! $10.00 See it!

Becommend 3 in 1 Cupping Set A different method of reducing the look of cellulite involves cupping, and this device makes it easy to try it out for yourself! Originally $100 On Sale: $50 You Save 50% See it!

Clarins Body Fit Cellulite Control Cream According to studies, 84% of participants saw their skin looking firmer after just one month of using this luxurious body moisturizer! $108.00 See it!

Scala Silicone Anti Cellulite Massager You can use this super affordable massager with a ton of different creams, lotions or on its own — and the results are reportedly incredible! Originally $16 On Sale: $8 You Save 50% See it!

TESMED Cellulite Massager The design of this anti-cellulite massager can wrap around the entire thigh area at once to make the process such a breeze! $35.00 See it!

