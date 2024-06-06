Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Looking to grab yourself a little treat? Don’t want to spend too much money doing so? Totally understandable. You don’t need to drop $50 or more every time you go shopping. Instead, check out some of what’s on offer that you can bring home for less than $25.
Check out our favorite picks below for what you can get for less than the price of a fast food meal these days and be sure to grab them before they sell out. You never know what’ll be on sale from day to day, but it’s definitely worth checking.
These Are the 10 Best Deals Under $25 Today
1. Flare Leggings: Level up your style with a pair of these flared leggings that you can wear anywhere – just $20!
2. Amazon Fire TV Stick: Watch all your favorite movies and TV shows with this handy streaming stick – just $22!
3. INIU Portable Charger: Juice up your portable devices anytime, anywhere with this easy portable charger – just $18!
4. Blackout Curtains: Keep the light out in your bedroom with these handy blackout curtains – just $22!
5. Anua Heartleaf Soothing Toner: Cut down on red skin and nourish your face with this lightweight toner – just $14!
6. Workout Leggings: Head off to the gym in these buttery-soft leggings – just $28!
7. Swim Cover-Up: Stay chic in this swim cover-up you can wear no matter where you go – just $23!
8. Silk PJ Set: Head off to dreamland in this silk PJ set that feels like soothing softness – just $24!
9. Lightweight Cardigan: You can slip into this cardigan when it gets cool on those summer nights – just $25!
10. Roku Express: Catch free TV on the Roku Channel and don’t miss your favorite shows with this streaming stick – just $19!