Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s official. Another bombshell (fan) has entered the villa! This is a safe space, so I feel comfortable sharing that I’m not a big TV watcher, but I was totally influenced into watching season six of Peacock’s Love Island US. Despite being disconnected from the small screen, hilarious TikTok audios and heart-wrenching disputes that went viral across social media forced me to binge-watch the 36-episode season in less than a week. I could rant and rave for hours about how much I’m team PPG and how hard I ship Kordena. However, as a fashion and beauty writer, it’s only right that I obsess over the glamorous dresses worn to the show’s reunion show taping, which airs on Monday, August 19.

Related: Recreate ‘Emily in Paris’ Style With These Chic French Girl-Inspired Outfits Bonjour! It’s time to head back to the City of Lights with our favorite marketing executive Emily Cooper, played by Lily Collins. That’s right! Emily in Paris is back for season four. While we can’t wait to see how the show’s lead maneuvers through love triangles and professional drama, we’re always inspired by Emily’s wardrobe. […]

From vintage designer gowns to bold animal prints, I was quite pleased to see that the ladies of Love Island showed up and showed out while posing on the pink carpet. Many of the cast’s looks come with hefty price tags, so as much as I love them, I was inspired to find impressive lookalikes on Amazon for a fraction of the cost. Check out 10 stunning dresses to recreate looks worn at the Love Island reunion show.

1. Gorgeous in Grey: Jana Craig hit the pink carpet in a curve-hugging Rick Owens dress. This one-shoulder maxi dress features similar ruching and figure-hugging fabric — was $20, now $15!

2. Flirty Florals: Season six winner Serena Page served an effortless slay in vintage Roberto Cavalli. Recreate her fun and vibrant look with this spaghetti strap slip dress —$30!

3. Vintage Vibes: Leah Kateb stunned in a vintage slip dress from Panos Zinas. Body animal print and vibrant floral designs seamlessly contrasted against the solid black dress. This cute lookalike has chic floral embroidery and crisscross straps for a unique touch —$41!

4. So Blue: Liv Walker‘s icy blue Natalie Rolt dress had a plunging neckline that we absolutely love. This bold lookalike has a similar design —$34!

5. Red-Hot: Kaylor Martin‘s fiery red dress was almost too hot to handle. This long-sleeve sequin dress puts a fun spin on her look, courtesy of fluffy feathers along the sleeves —$45!

6. Wild Side: Nicole Jacky took a walk on the wild side with this animal print dress. The plunging neckline and scarf attachment were equal parts sassy and chic! This animal print dress puts a unique spin on the reality star’s look — was $44, now just $40!

7. Silky Serve: Daniela Ortiz Rivera‘s silky vintage Roberto Cavalli dress glowed against her skin. This floral print midi has a similar spaghetti strap design and floral accents —$36!

8. Cowl Cutie: Red alert! Catherine Marshall wore a vibrant red gown with a cowl-style drape. This fiery mini is just as hot —$34!

9. Black-Out: Sierra Sade Mills kept things posh in an all-black vintage Fendi maxi dress. This chic lookalike has the same exact neckline — was $36, now just $30!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

10. Wild One : Daia McGhee‘s served a see-through slay with this mesh and animal print gown. Channel her dazzling style with this long-sleeve find —$47!