Even celebrity rich moms like Jennifer Garner can’t stop the fast-as-lighting spills that come from kids, such as a bowl of tomato soup splattering on the ground. The only thing that can’t stop spills like that from standing out on clothing are pieces that come in stain-hiding colors. But those pieces don’t have to be basic and boring. In fact, we were able to round up 17 effortlessly elevated dresses from Amazon that have rich mom style and come in stain-concealing colors.

Investing in stain-hiding dresses is essential for any mom, but they’re especially great for days when you know things could get messy and you won’t have time to change. Some examples that come to mind are vacation excursions, sports tournaments or just a generally jam-packed day of family activities. And no, our lineup doesn’t just include black dresses. It includes several colorful, mood-boosting colors as well. Happy shopping!

17 Chic Rich Mom Dresses from Amazon That Come in Stain-Hiding Colors

Chic Stain-Hiding Maxis

1. Our Absolute Favorite! This tie-waist maxi dress gets our absolute favorite award for its waist-cinching design, ruffled hem and various stain-concealing prints!

2. Take Me to the Tropics: The perfect vacation dress, this halterneck maxi dress comes in so many beautiful tropic-themed prints!

3. Keep It Cozy: Elevate this soft and comfortable maxi T-shirt dress with heels or dress it down with some tennis shoes!

4. Best of Boho: A top seller in Amazon fashion, boho fashionistas buy this flowy, geometric printed maxi dress in droves!

5. Simple but Stylish: This tiered maxi dress may be simple, but with its smocked bodice and spaghetti straps it’s still a stylish pick!

6. Prettiest Prints: This flowy, boho maxi dress comes in several pretty stain-hiding prints like paisley and floral prints.

Chic Stain-Hiding Midis

7. Our Absolute Favorite! With over 1,000 purchases in the last month, this flowy, ruffle midi dress gets our favorite award for its flattering fit, pretty prints and versatile design!

8. Sweet and Smocked: Helping to flatter your upper body is this smocked-style midi dress that flares at the skirt!

9. Cue the Cocktails! The perfect LBD for a cocktail dress code is this sheer, ruffled midi dress, made of a romantic and chic tulle fabric!

10. Two-in-One: We love the way this two-in-one T-shirt and skirt dress makes it look like you put more effort into your outfit than you did!

11. Try It Tiered: Try out this tiered, pleated chiffon midi dress for occasions like weddings or vacations!

12. Fabulous in Florals: Hide stains in a chic way using this floral, milkmaid-style midi dress that comes in several color variations to choose from!

Chic Stain-Hiding Minis

13. Our Absolute Favorite! No one will be able to see any stains on this cute, ruffle-sleeve mini dress that has drawstring details, a flared hem and pockets!

14. Flattering Fit: Helping to flatter several body types is this floral midi dress that cinches the waist with a smock, has an A-line silhouette and a bust-enhancing design!

15. Chic and Shifted: There’s no shortage of stain-hiding print options when it comes to this chic mini shift dress!

16. Stylish Sundress: Make the most of the end of your summer with this mini sundress that features ruffled cap sleeves, a smocked bodice and a flared hem!

17. Very Versatile: This bow-tied mini dress can be used for everything from casual lunch dates to brunches with the girls!