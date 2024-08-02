Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It doesn’t matter what season it is . . . if you entertain, you entertain. If you host, you host. It’s an all-year-round type of thing. It should be a compliment that everyone wants to gather at yours, but we understand that it can be occasionally overwhelming and stressful at times, especially when you’re the sole cook in the kitchen.

With the right tools, however, you can slice and dice your kitchen time in half and actually enjoy some quality time with your guests. We gathered TK of our favorite time and money-saving kitchen gadgets that make entertaining not only easy, but fun!

Read on for our absolute favorites, all on Amazon.

Midea Dual Basket Air Fryer

This isn’t just any air fryer. With a double-decker design, 11-quart capacity, eight functions, precise temperature control and smart syncing, you’ll be bothered you didn’t discover it sooner!

Get the Midea Dual Basket Air Fryer for $180 (originally $250) on Amazon!

SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker

Buying sparkling water (or club soda, whatever you want to call it) adds up! Make your own soda or use it for cocktails, non-alcoholic beverages and drink mixes.

Get the SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker for $94 (originally $150) on Amazon!

Kenmore Electric Tea Kettle

Whether you need some boiling water for bread mix or your guests are ready for their a.m. tea, this electric kettle has custom settings for white, oolong and black tea as well as a regular boil setting.

Get the Kenmore Electric Tea Kettle for $56 (originally $70) on Amazon!

Zulay Garlic Press Set

It may sound simple, but a garlic press will change your life in the kitchen. This stainless steel one is rust-proof, dishwasher safe and easy to use. Plus, your fingers won’t smell like garlic!

Get the Zulay Garlic Press Set for $13 (originally $30) on Amazon!

Chef iQ Smart Pressure Cooker

A pressure cooker is a smart investment, especially when we’re talking about this all-in-one tool that can pressure cook, slow cook, steam and more. Over 1,000 built-in presets make any type of cooking foolproof!

Get the Chef iQ Smart Pressure Cooker for $179 (originally $200) on Amazon!

Cuisinart Large Salad Spinner

This salad spinner will take your salad game to a whole new level. Your lettuce will be the ideal level of crunchy (and clean, of course!). Plus, the clear base doubles as a serving bowl.

Get the Cuisinart Large Salad Spinner for $25 (originally $35) on Amazon!

Dash Rapid Egg Cooker

Deviled eggs and egg salad are hosting essentials, so skip the boiling and try this rapid egg cooker instead! Nearly 100,000 reviewers agree this $16 gadget is a must-have.

Get the Dash Rapid Egg Cooker for $16 (originally $19) on Amazon!

Dreo Chefmaker Combi Fryer

For all of you meat lovers out there, this handy gadget will help you achieve the perfect steak every time — no guesswork required! It’s ideal for weeknight meals, too.

Get the Dreo Chefmaker Combi Fryer for $219 (originally $359) on Amazon!

GoodCook Touch Veggie Dicer

Let’s face it, dicing up veggies is a time-consuming affair and buying pre-chopped ones is a big financial no-no. This steel-blade tool is one you didn’t know you needed!

Get the GoodCook Touch Veggie Dicer for $17 on Amazon!

Hamilton Beach Electric Indoor Searing Grill

Don’t go through the effort of heating the outdoor grill when you can use this countertop version! It makes grilling chicken breasts, steaks, kabobs and any vegetable your heart desires feasible all year round.

Get the Hamilton Beach Electric Indoor Searing Grill for $64 (originally $80) on Amazon!

Ooni Volt 12 Electric Pizza Oven

This one is an investment for sure, but an investment well worth it considering how much you’ll save on pizza and Doordash. Pizza making is also a fun activity for the whole family!

Get the Ooni Volt 12 Electric Pizza Oven for $899 on Amazon!