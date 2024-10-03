Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Fall fashion means something different to everyone, but there’s something that 99.99% of the population can agree on: loafers are the hottest ‘it’ shoe right now! We did away with summer sandals and are holding off on boots, instead opting for the ultra-trendy loafers that pepper our Instagram feeds. Plus, sneakers are taking the back burner in the fashion world, something that hasn’t happened since last winter when boots were in the spotlight. What a time to be alive!

Related: Sneakers Are Out, Loafers Are In — 12 Comfy Picks to Rock the Trend Sneakers have been in the spotlight for a while now, but not since loafers are in town. They’re like the cool older sister visiting from abroad. Loafers are an ultra-classy style with their moccasin-like construction, occasional decorative tassels or buckles and luxe-looking stitching. It’s no wonder we’re excited about their visit to the spotlight! While […]

The only issue with loafers is that they aren’t as comfortable as sneakers . . . or so we thought. Some loafers are designed to be just as comfy as sneakers — if not more! To help you nail the trend this fall, we rounded up 11 loafers with endless reviewers singing their praises. These picks won’t cause aching, rubbing or anything of the sort . . . only an inbound stream of compliments.

See them on Amazon!

1. Tassel style: We’re borderline obsessed with these Franco Sarto Carolynn Loafers and reviewers are, too. 100% real leather gives these 1.5-inch platform loafers a shiny, expensive look — originally $99, now $58!

2. Simple slip-on: Pair these shoes with anything in your fall wardrobe! Gold hardware is what makes this simple style so luxe and versatile — originally $38, now $32!

3. A no-brainer: The height, the design, the hardware, the stitching . . . it’s love. These shoes are made with vegan leather, skin-friendly interior lining and responsive foam insoles — originally $43, now $34!

4. Crowd favorite: Over 10,o00 people give these everyday loafers five stars. Grab them for 60% off and get ready to have a new go-to shoe — originally $50, now $20!

5. Princess Charming: These penny loafers will sweep you off your feet. The style is timeless, dressy and chic while keeping your feet aired out and cushioned — originally $40, now $30!

6. Put a bow on it: We’ll pass on the ring and take a bow instead. Bandolino wasn’t messing around when it made this almond-toe loafer with a low-block heel and darling bow front — originally $79, now $53!

7. Arch support: Nobody would ever know that these sophisticated shoes are secretly supportive. We’ve rarely ever seen such elegant hardware detailing — originally $40, now $34!

8. Casual find: Whether you need a pair of shoes to wear around the house, to brunch with the girls or out on everyday errands, these Bruno Marc slip-ons are the way to go — $28!

9. Bestseller alert: Clarks is known for its comfortable shoes and these Ashland Bubble Loafers are no exception. The ortholite footbed is paired with a 1.29-inch heel and trendy stitching — originally $85, now $55!

10. Dr. Scholl’s: Look no further for a faux leather loafer that goes with absolutely everything in your closet. Snakeskin detailing gives these shoes a sassy flair — originally $85, now $38!

Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

11. All white: It doesn’t matter what season it is. White shoes are always in style! These penny loafers are breathable, slip-resistant and ultra-versatile — originally $40, now $30!