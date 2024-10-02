Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There’s no outfit that a pair of chic kicks can’t elevate! We’re all about sneakers at this time of year (and at any time of year, really), but we’re also all about loafers and boots for the cold weather months. Shoe trends are hard to keep track of, but all you need to know is that sneakers, loafers and boots are the power trio this fall!

Related: 17 Wide Leg Pants That Are 10 Times More Slimming Than Skinny Styles Gone are the days of skinny jeans. Thank goodness! If you’re anything like Us, the prospect of tight pants squeezing your midsection and suffocating your thighs is less than desirable. Wide-leg pants are not only more comfortable, but they’re also the hottest thing in the fashion world lately. What a dream! But not all wide-leg […]

Zappos has pretty much every shoe, brand and style under the sun, so it’s a great one-stop shop for all footwear needs. That said, there are seemingly endless options . . . almost too many. If you want a go-to pair of shoes to upgrade your ensemble this season without breaking the bank, we gathered 21 of the comfiest, classiest finds from the sale section. Free People, Sam Edelman, Franco Sarto and Michael Kors are just a few bestselling brands that are hosting major deals right now!

Compliments . . . incoming!

Sneakers

Our Absolute Favorite: Why choose between comfort and style when you can have it all? These trendy water-resistant sneakers from Dr. Scholl’s have a lace-up design, a retro toe cap, anatomical cushioning and a lightweight feel to carry you through your day-to-day endeavors.

Loafers

Our Absolute Favorite: These bestselling Cole Haan loafers are bound to sell out quickly. Grainy leather, luxe-looking hardware and a versatile design are just a few things to look forward to! There are eight different colors to choose from and you just may want to grab them all.

Boots

Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Our Absolute Favorite: Chelsea boots are so in! These Lucky Brand booties are chic and classy, combining a casual Southern-style look with a luxury Hamptons one. We adore the snakeskin pattern, especially with jeans, but you can also grab these boots in leather or suede.