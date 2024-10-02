Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
There’s no outfit that a pair of chic kicks can’t elevate! We’re all about sneakers at this time of year (and at any time of year, really), but we’re also all about loafers and boots for the cold weather months. Shoe trends are hard to keep track of, but all you need to know is that sneakers, loafers and boots are the power trio this fall!
Zappos has pretty much every shoe, brand and style under the sun, so it’s a great one-stop shop for all footwear needs. That said, there are seemingly endless options . . . almost too many. If you want a go-to pair of shoes to upgrade your ensemble this season without breaking the bank, we gathered 21 of the comfiest, classiest finds from the sale section. Free People, Sam Edelman, Franco Sarto and Michael Kors are just a few bestselling brands that are hosting major deals right now!
Compliments . . . incoming!
Sneakers
Our Absolute Favorite: Why choose between comfort and style when you can have it all? These trendy water-resistant sneakers from Dr. Scholl’s have a lace-up design, a retro toe cap, anatomical cushioning and a lightweight feel to carry you through your day-to-day endeavors.
- Adidas VL Court Sneaker — originally $75, now $65!
- Roxy Bayshore Plus — originally $49, now $39!
- Michael Kors Aurora Lace-Up — originally $155, now $116!
- Reebok Classic Leather Triple Lift — originally $90, now $79!
- Blue by Betsy Johnson Reily — originally $89, now $77!
- Asics GT-1000 13 Trail — originally $110, now $100!
Loafers
Our Absolute Favorite: These bestselling Cole Haan loafers are bound to sell out quickly. Grainy leather, luxe-looking hardware and a versatile design are just a few things to look forward to! There are eight different colors to choose from and you just may want to grab them all.
- Free People Liv Loafer — originally $128, now $86!
- Cole Haan Stassi Penny Loafer — originally $95, now $80!
- Franco Sarto Balin — originally $110, now $66!
- Franco Sarto Carolynn — originally $99, now $89!
- Sam Edelman Loraine — originally $150, now $113!
- Coach Leah Leather Loafer — originally $195, now $119!
Boots
Our Absolute Favorite: Chelsea boots are so in! These Lucky Brand booties are chic and classy, combining a casual Southern-style look with a luxury Hamptons one. We adore the snakeskin pattern, especially with jeans, but you can also grab these boots in leather or suede.
- Sorel Joan Now Chelsea — originally $190, now $57!
- Kenneth Cole New York Levon Boot — originally $220, now $154!
- Steve Madden Leopold Booties — originally $100, now $55!
- Easy Spirit Juna — originally $129, now $97!
- LifeStride Adriana — originally $85, now $60!