11 Nordstrom Cyber Monday Deals to Score Before the Sale Ends Tonight

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, deals and details accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

We only have a few more hours to shop before Cyber Monday 2020 is officially over. If you think you’re too late to find some stellar deals, think again! There are still plenty of serious steals to go around!

As usual, Nordstrom is offering up the best of the best. Their prices are out of this world, and these fabulous finds are bound to sell out fast. Our advice? Start smashing that “Add to Cart” button before it’s too late. Let’s do this!

This Subtle Metallic Chelsea28 Sweater — 71% Off!

This sweater has small hints of metallic thread running through it, making it the ideal sparkly sweater for cozy holiday dinners!

Get the Chelsea28 Rib Metallic Sweater (originally $79) on sale with free shipping for just $22 at Nordstrom!

These Casual Beyond Yoga Joggers — 30% Off!

We’ve been living in our loungewear for the better part of the year, so naturally, it’s time to update the collection!

Get the Beyond Yoga Lounge Around Joggers (originally $88) on sale with free shipping for just $62 at Nordstrom!

This Seriously Soft Halogen Cashmere Sweater — 41% Off!

This sweater is made from 100% cashmere, and you truly won’t find something so high-quality at this price point!

Get the Halogen V-Neck Cashmere Sweater (originally $98) on sale with free shipping for just $58 at Nordstrom!

This Ultra-Fuzzy Thread & Supply Fleece Pullover — 61% Off!

This is what we like to call a feel-good sweater. Who can resist the fuzziness?

Get the Thread & Supply Wubby Fleece Pullover (originally $78) on sale with free shipping for just $30 at Nordstrom!

These Timeless Tory Burch Travel Flats — 55% Off!

These sleek flats are designed to fit into compact spaces — perfect for your next getaway!

Get the Tory Burch Eddie Ballet Flat (originally $198) on sale with free shipping for just $89 at Nordstrom!

These Nordstrom House Slippers — 61% Off!

These simple slippers come in three different shades. Thanks to their impressive sale price, you can buy a pair for every single person on your gift list!

Get the Nordstrom Bliss Slipper (originally $29) on sale with free shipping for just $11 at Nordstrom!

This Cole Haan Down Puffer Jacket — 62% Off!

Stay warm in style with this amazing Cole Haan puffer coat. We can’t believe it’s going for under $100 right now!

Get the Cole Haan Hooded Down & Feather Jacket (originally $225) on sale with free shipping for just $84 at Nordstrom!

These Classic Adidas Sneakers — 40% Off!

These iconic sneakers from Adidas are a favorite of major celebs like Kendall Jenner and Katie Holmes. Even Meghan Markle is a fan!

Get the Adidas Stan Smith Sneaker (originally $90) on sale with free shipping for just $54 at Nordstrom!

These Fan-Favorite Zella Cropped Leggings — 50% Off!

There are few brands of leggings that are as beloved as Nordstrom’s own Zella line. These are currently below $30 — sign Us up ASAP!

Get the Zella Studio Crop Lite Leggings (originally $55) on sale with free shipping for just $28 at Nordstrom!

This Bestselling Kylie Skin Body Scrub — 30% Off!

Shoppers are obsessed with this popular scrub and its glorious tropical scent!

Get the Kylie Skin Coconut Body Scrub (originally $26) on sale with free shipping for just $18 at Nordstrom!

This Wrinkle-Targeting Perricone MD Serum — 40% Off!

This powerful topical treatment can help make your skin firmer, which will in turn make wrinkles appear less noticeable!

Get the Perricone MD Essential Fx Acyl-Glutathione Deep Crease Serum (originally $179) on sale with free shipping for just $107 at Nordstrom!

Want more sale? Check out all of the Cyber Monday deals happening at Nordstrom!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!