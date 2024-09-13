Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

As much as I love summer, fall activities reign supreme. I count down the days until I can traipse around the apple orchards, indulge at the local wineries, and enjoy casual nights at breweries with friends. Even more so than the activities themselves, I adore the dresses I get to wear there! Nothing screams fall like a gorgeous flowy dress paired with your favorite boots and jacket. You’ll be the most fashionable person at every fall get together with these top picks from Amazon. I have a feeling you’ll love them all!

1. Versatility at Its Finest: There are plenty of reasons to love a wrap dress, but in the case of this Amazon-favorite from PrettyGarden, we can’t get over its adaptability. Style it with flat boots, a jean jacket and maybe a hat for a simple, casual getup perfect for any fall excursion (hello wineries!). You can even wear it to fall weddings — just throw on a pair of heels.

2. Cute and Casual: Long-sleeved short dresses are ideal for those in between weather days. Wearing one, like this pick from BTFBM virtually guarantees you won’t overheat, but you can also easily layer to stay comfy.

3. Color of the Season: Match your pumpkin spice latte — as well as this fall’s hottest trend — by wearing this burnt orange tunic dress through corn mazes and apple cider tastings.

4. Hey Upper East Siders: If Gossip Girl was still running, there’s no doubt in my mind that Serena Van der Woodsen would be spotted in this polo mini dress. The cozy material makes it feel like sweats while still looking super posh.

5. Milkmaid Dress Takes Fall: The milkmaid dress ruled summer 2024, and you can bring the silhouette into the autumnal months with this Lillusory style. Throw on some tights and combat boots to give it a fall flair.

6. Boho Dreams: Fall and boho styles go hand in hand. You’ll be the queen of the brewery (or at least the best dressed) in this boho-inspired floral dress.

7. Super Sweet: Off-the-shoulder dresses have an inherent romantic nature about them. You’ll feel whimsical, no matter what fall activity you plan when you wear this Zesica maxi.

8. Cute Polka Dots: Whoever said polka dots are only for kids obviously hasn’t seen this elevated Swiss dot dress!

9. Perfect for Chilly Days: Velvet shouldn’t just be reserved for holiday parties. Start incorporating the opulent fabric into your wardrobe this autumn with the Zesica Smocked Velvet Dress! We’re partial to the rich caramel color.

10. Comfy Cozy: I love the feel of sweater dresses, but don’t always want to feel like I’m drowning in an oversized silhouette. This Sampeel design is the ultimate solution. It’s equal parts form-fitting and flowy, incredibly soft, and feels like pajamas!

11. Like A Blanket: For those who want to feel like they’re wrapped in a blanket when at the apple orchard, this BTFBM Sweater Dress will surely do the trick.

12. Forever Piece: This Imily Bela smocked dress is one of those items that will be a staple in your wardrobe for years.