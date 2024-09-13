Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

First, Meghan Markle wore a burnt orange button down top and then Katie Holmes wore a burgundy jumpsuit. Two of our favorite rich moms, their recent fall outfits looked like they came straight out of a fancy boutique. This of course, inspired Us to do the same, which is why we rounded up 17 chic boutique-style fall fashion pieces that serve total rich mom energy.

Our roundup includes rich mom, boutique style fall pieces that can be used for everything from fall brunches with your favorite maple pecan pancakes, to fashionable office ‘fits and weekend getaways somewhere scenic. You’ll find everything from dreamy fall dresses to cozy coats in beautiful fall prints, colors and textures like plaid and knits. The best part? As opposed to a boutique, you can shop all of these online and in the comfort of your home.

17 Chic Rich Mom Fall Fashion Pieces That Look Straight Out of a Fancy Boutique

Darling Fall Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite! With its collared neck, button up front and contrast design, this knitted maxi dress embodies all of the rich mom vibes!

2. An Office Wear Slay: Slay your office outfits this fall with this midi ribbed knit dress that has a sleek site slit, long sleeves and crewneck design!

3. Off-the-Shoulder-Chic: Prepare for the fall-to-winter transition with this off-the-shoulder midi dress that’s made of a cozy cotton knit!

4. Wear Me to Brunch: With its flowy chiffon fabric, pretty prints and long sleeves, this midi wrap dress screams “wear me to brunch!”

5. Destined for Date Night: Featuring a sexy, body-flattering design, this silky dolman sleeve slip dress is made for fancy fall date nights!

Stylish and Easy Sets

6. Our Absolute Favorite! This two-piece set oozes rich mom energy, with its contrast hems, soft viscose fabric and effortless chic design!

7. Fall Getaway Go-To: If you’ve got a fall getaway in the books, you’ll definitely want to grab this matching set for its chic, yet cozy design!

8. Lazy Day In: This cozy matching set features a long sleeve top and wide leg pants that were made for drinking apple cider around a fireplace!

9. Scandi-Chic: Slay the Scandinavian style trend with this contrast-knit matching set that comes in a few neutral colors and even has pockets!

Cozy Tops, Cardigans and Jackets

10. Our Absolute Favorite! This puff sleeve sweater top is flattering no matter what body shape or type you may have!

11. Classy and Chic: Keep cozy on cool days in a classy way in this striped cardigan that features vintage-style gold buttons and a chic color selection!

12. Style it Slouchy: Bring a laid back feel to your look with this slouchy cardigan by Lucky Brand that comes in black, beige and tan!

13. Cropped Cuteness: We can see rich moms wearing this cute cropped jacket with a sleek pair of trousers, a matching blouse and some gold jewelry!

Everyday Elevating Pants and Skirts

14. Our Absolute Favorite! A top jean trend for fall, these baggy Levi’s jeans have a versatile design that can be worn year-round!

15. Beautiful Barrels: These mid-rise barrel jeans from Abercrombie are bound to flatter any body type with their rounded pant design!

16. Living for Leopard: Get this sleek knit midi skirt in leopard print, navy, green and more!

17. Cue the Corduroy: When styled right, these wide leg corduroy pants can be dressed up with heels or dressed down with tennis shoes!