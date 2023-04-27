Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Between work, family, friends, and all the distractions of the modern world, self-care must remain a priority no matter what. We’re not talking about indulging in junk food or binging the latest TV series—true self-care is an investment in your best self, now and for the future.

You associate investing with setting up a retirement account or picking mutual funds, but it’s a universal concept you should apply to all areas of your life! That includes health, fitness, style, and even the comfort of your living space.

Each of these categories is an element of true self-care, so in this article, we’re listing some of the best products and services to start investing in yourself today. The best time to invest is now, so let’s dive right in.

Comfy Essentials for the Sock Drawer From Comrad Socks

Clothing is always an investment with an immediate payoff, upgrading how you look and supporting your self-confidence. But while some clothes are strictly built for style, others combine good looks with functionality and performance.

That’s exactly what you get with compression gear from Comrad Socks, pairing science with style for socks that look fantastic and feel even better.

Compression socks are designed to fit snugly around the calf, extending up to the knee and providing just enough pressure to boost circulation. The result is a reduction in inflammation and swelling while adding support and strength that help get you through your daily activities.

Comrad Socks offers classic knee-high compression socks, as well as athletic running socks, crew socks, and various sleeves for targeted support. You can choose from tons of fresh colors and patterns and pick exactly how much compression you need for your goals.

From the home office to the gym and everywhere in between, these socks will help keep you energized, comfy, and ready to take on the world.

Bedroom Furniture From eLuxury for Total Relaxation

Some say that the most important investments are those that separate you from the ground. This applies to cars, bikes, shoes, socks, and, of course, your bed setup. With these purchases, you don’t want to skimp on quality, especially considering you spend a third of your life sleeping or lounging in bed!

Mattresses get most of the attention in the bedroom but don’t overlook the impact of a solid wood bed frame like the ones from eLuxury. A frame not only adds a nice visual enhancement to your space but also provides structure and stability when needed.

These wooden frames offer plenty of support—up to 900 pounds—and come in beautiful colors ranging from jet black to walnut, almond, and subtle white wash. These frames won’t creak, won’t wobble, and, most importantly, help you get the full night’s sleep you deserve.

A bed frame can totally change the way you rest and recuperate from work and training, so make sure this is a top priority in your self-care agenda.

Foolproof Juice Cleanse by PUR Cold-Pressed for a Complete Reset

A juice cleanse is one of those things everyone wants to do, but it always seems beyond the realm of possibility. Maybe it’s the confusion surrounding the topic, the costs associated, or the simple fact that preparing a week’s worth of juice is labor-intensive and time-consuming.

In other words, your excuses for avoiding that juice cleanse you’ve been putting off for so long are valid. Thankfully, the latest juice cleanse program from PUR Cold-Pressed makes those excuses obsolete, with a clear-cut blueprint and all the juice you need to navigate the process.

The company has been helping people finally complete their long-awaited juice cleanses without frustration or that annoying DIY juice preparation. They send the colorful juices right to your door in drinkable containers with clear labels while answering all your questions and concerns.

This is your chance to do the juice cleanse you’ve always wanted to do, so no more excuses!

Pepper Home Curtains That Add Style, Privacy, and Comfort

If you have an eye for interior design, you know the significance of curtains in completing the look and feel of a living space. Curtains let in the right amount of light, providing a sense of calm and closure while offering texture and a touch of colorful flair. With the right curtains, you can totally transform a room for the better, whether it’s your home office, bedroom, or den.

Curtains are a self-care staple, but how can you shop for them online without getting lost in the fray? Pepper Home has a solution with a massive selection of custom curtains and a user-friendly interface that makes the process fun and breezy.

Start by scrolling the site’s endless inventory to see what they have in store, then pick a style before choosing the width, length, and other key details. You can even choose a trim and construction to make your exact vision a reality. Plus, they’ll send you a swatch of the materials before you commit to a purchase, so you know the fabric will be perfect for your space.

Custom curtains can make a huge difference in the vibe of your home, so be sure to add this to your list of self-care investments.

Rugs From Tumble to Bring Elegance to Any Room

With the curtains taken care of, it’s time to add some area rugs that will bring some much-needed texture to any room. Rugs take a lot of wear and tear, so you want to pick one that’s up to the task. This means choosing durable, washable rugs that also match your budget and meet your desired aesthetics.

All those boxes are checked with the washable rugs collection from Tumble, a company changing how rugs are designed, washed, and enjoyed. They offer rugs of all styles, ranging from Persian and Bohemian to Southwestern, Contemporary, and Neutrals. There’s bound to be a rug that fits your space, both in design and dimensions.

While Tumble is known for its wide selection and great prices, they also take pride in the unique construction of their rugs, with a non-slip cushion to hold the rugs in place.

Even better, the rug covers can be easily taken off and machine washed, making them ideal for any space with kids, pets, or just everyday living. These rugs can do it all, so put them at the top of your interior design checklist.

An Investment in the Next Generation, Thanks to Ovaterra

When looking at the things in life that matter most, a healthy and happy family is a top consideration. For many couples, this means prioritizing fertility to ensure a safe and successful pregnancy, both for parents and future kids.

Smart lifestyle choices are vital when preparing for that big next step since a healthy body and mind will facilitate a smooth conception and cycle. However, fertility supplements women can trust also make a difference, which is why Ovaterra creates special formulations that provide that extra level of support.

Each Ovaterra product is formulated for specific stages and age groups, so take the time to browse and see which one fits your needs best. Their prenatal compounds feature choline, folate, and nearly two dozen other vitamins to support your health for conception.

They also offer DHEA to support female reproductive health, along with starter packs for women in their 30s and over 40. When you’re ready to get pregnant at the right time, Ovaterra is there each step of the way.

Mobile Plans Without the Stress or Confusion Via Red Pocket

When you consider how much you rely on your phone in daily life, you’ll realize how important this investment truly is. Picking a plan is more than just comparing data and coverage—it can also improve communications and connections with the people we care about most.

Unfortunately, the struggle is real when it comes time to make sense of your options and actually pick a plan that fits your needs and budget. Red Pocket does things differently with their mobile plans, giving you access to the best networks at a much lower price than average.

This is much more than a “budget” mobile plan website, since they use established networks nationwide to support their service. That way, you get to keep your phone, keep your number, and rely on the same great coverage you expect from a top-tier carrier.

The site is also loaded with upgrade options if you’re eager to get the latest iPhone or another device you’ve had your eye on.

Swimwear From Solid & Striped for Year-Round Enjoyment

Picking out swimwear shouldn’t be reserved for late spring or early summer. After all, you probably find your way to the sun year-round, even if it means hopping on a flight! Some of us enjoy the pleasures of an indoor pool during winter to stay in shape, so why not treat yourself to some swimwear no matter what time of year it is?

This is one self-care investment that directly affects your self-image and confidence, so you don’t want to take chances on quality and fit. When searching for your next bikini, be sure to check out the pieces from Solid & Striped because they truly have it all.

Unlike other swimwear brands, Solid & Striped takes extra care with its materials and construction, providing true comfort and longevity with each product. Their fit guide is also helpful for finding your next favorite bikini; there’s something great for every body type.

Interior Design Touches by One Kings Lane to Elevate Your Space

As you learn the intricacies of interior design, you’ll pick up on tricks of the trade that make your space look more dynamic, inviting, and impressive overall. One of these tried-and-true techniques is to add mirrors to the wall, increasing the perception of depth and space, even in rooms with less square footage.

Small rooms deserve extra TLC, so consider installing one of the wall mirrors offered by One Kings Lane. You’ll find mirror designs that suit all aesthetics, from antiqued circular bronze mirrors to oval sunburst designs and deco-inspired classics.

A mirror is not only stylish but functional as well, giving you a last-chance hair check before you walk out the door. You’ll love the designs from One Kings Lane and treasure these mirrors for years to come. The best mirrors last a lifetime with proper care, so this is definitely an investment for the long term if you make the right call.

The All-In-One Superfood Blend You’ve Been Waiting for From L’Evate You

You’ve definitely heard of superfoods by now, and you might be able to list a few off the top. Kale, spinach, and acai berries are just a few, but actually including them in your daily diet is much harder than remembering the names!

With the Vitality Daily Greens blend from L’Evate You, it’s finally time to make superfoods a daily thing. This product is packed to the max with a greens blend, digestive enzymes, probiotics, antioxidants, and various energy boosters that target mitochondrial health for cellular energy.

The blend goes above and beyond with its ingredient list, so we suggest you check it out for yourself. In the meantime, read up on user reviews that report higher energy, better digestion, and many other benefits. Best of all, the powder is tasty, so it’s a clear winner in our book.

Tallow-Based Products From Nefertem Naturals for Skincare Transformation

Skincare is a pillar of self-care, but it’s also a deeply personal thing that only you can figure out for yourself. The products that your friends use daily might not work with your skin type or complexion, so it’s a matter of trial and error to find the perfect solution.

Many people have recently discovered that natural ingredients work better than synthetic formulations, so they’re turning to compounds like tallow, butter, coconut oil, and beeswax. These might seem unusual at first glance until you realize that people have been using tallow-based skincare products for thousands of years!

A Tallow Skincare Starter Set from Nefertem Naturals contains soap, moisturizers, and a repair salve that might be exactly what you’ve been looking for. At a great price and with tons of five-star reviews, why not give it a shot?

Self-Care Is the Best Investment You Can Make

When you make self-care a priority, you’ll find yourself with more energy, enthusiasm, and zest for life that can’t be faked. These products will help maximize your body, mind, and living space, giving you that boost of self-love that goes such a long way!

Investing in yourself is always a good idea, so make the right moves today and reap the benefits tomorrow and beyond.

