If you’re trying to incorporate some new colors into your wardrobe this fall, you absolutely can’t pass over red. The rich hue is trending this autumn, and it’s the perfect way to add a pop to your closet. Red has range — you can opt for a fire engine red coat, a crimson sweater or even a rich burgundy dress (and so much more). We compiled some of our favorite pieces from Amazon so you can strut into the season as your most stylish self.

1. Time to Accessorize: Not quite red to rock a full out red getup? A great way to incorporate the bold hue into your wardrobe is with this JYG Crescent Purse. Not only does it at a simple pop, but the muted burgundy hue eases you into the world of red too.

2. Casually Chic: We love a versatile dress that can be worn with sneakers or flat boots for a nonchalant get-together as well as with heels for a little cocktail hour. With this pick from PrettyGarden, you’ll have plenty of styling options.

3. Wedding Ready: Raspberry red, a rich pink-ish red hue looks incredible on all skin tones and is the perfect hue for a fall wedding guest dress. You can’t go wrong with this flattering maxi.

4. Spice It Up: Sure, black leather is a classic, but you’ll look like a straight up vixen in this burgundy leather blazer. Depending on how you style it, it works for a girl’s night out or buttoned-up days at the office.

5. Stand Out in a Crowd: If you’re going to own one piece of red clothing, let it be this Hooever peacoat. I’ve owned mine for over six years and it is my favorite fall/winter staple by far.

6. Wild Side: You can never have too many red bags (seriously!) With the alligator skin motif, this one was made for your fun nights out!

7. Confident Lady: I’ve always thought that the most confident, posh women wear red shoes. You can fit the mold — in a comfortable way — with these easy-to-walk-in velvet Mary Janes.

8. Outfit Completer: When you want to spice up jeans and t-shirt this fall, all you need to do is throw on this burgundy corduroy shacket and you’ll be good to go!

9. So Regal: Looking for an outfit for date night? When you wear this red lacy button down with a pair of dark blue jeans, your significant other won’t be able to take their eyes off of you.

10. Professionally Chic: Forget black slacks, red slacks of an ‘I-mean-business’ aura about them, and you’ll slay any meeting when you walk in wearing this pair from PrettyGarden.

11. So Sporty! Don’t want to wear a hoodie to Friday night football games? You’ll look ultra sporty as you root for your team in this Trendy Queen red leather bomber jacket.

12. So Luxurious: There’s something about the deep red wine color that makes this silky slip skirt look extra regal. Wear it with combat boots and a black tee for a cool-girl vibe.