Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
When it comes to acquiring fall clothes, it’s best to find pieces that work for multiple cold-weather activities. Whether it’s heading into the office or grabbing a bite with the girls after a long day, the best fashion finds can help you tackle it all. What’s more, if you still need to purchase fall fashion finds, now is a great time to do it! Nordstrom is having its limited-time sale that offers great deals on brands like Open Edit, BP. and more. But you must hurry — deals for the limited-time sale end on Oct. 1!
Whether you’re into flowy dresses or structured trousers, there is a chic, easy piece on sale now at Nordstrom that you should snag while you can! We rounded up 13 fashion-forward deals to shop now during the Nordstrom limited-time sale — read on to see our picks!
1. On Trend: These BP. wide leg fleece cargo pants are on trend — thanks to their cargo design — was $40, now just $30!
2. She Means Business: We can’t get enough of these Good American scuba pants because they’re perfect for days in the office and nights out on the town — was $179, now just $179!
3. Chunky Chic: This Free People cable knit cardigan is so slouchy and will look so cute with trousers, leggings and more — was $148, now just $111!
4. She’s A Lady: For the girl who likes a sophisticated heel, this Marc Fisher LTD Artie pointed toe pump is right up your alley — was $150, now just $113!
5. Casual Chic: This Open Edit matte satin tee is so smooth and elevate a simple outfit — was $50, now just $33!
6. Crop It: This Treasure & Bond crop cardigan is so soft and supple — we’re obsessed — was $80, now just $60!
7. Ruffle Your Feathers: This CeCe ruffle mock neck sweater is a fashion-forward piece that will compliment your already budding wardrobe — was $69, now just $52!
8. Maxed Out: This NYDJ A-line denim maxi skirt is a refined piece that will add a bit of flintiness to any fall ensemble — was $99, now just $69!
9. Closet Staple: You can pair this Caslon long sleeve polo with trousers and heels for a day in the office or jeans and sneakers for a hectic day of running errands — was $50, now just $37!
10. Pristine Queen: We can’t get over this Petal & Pup satin midi skirt because it feels on trend but also has a timelessness about it — was $59, now just $44!
11. Hot Mama: This Steve Madden Jane faux leather minidress pairs perfectly with heels for an elevated moment — was $99, now just $74!
12. Biker Babe: If you like leather-like outerwear, you’ll love this Cinq à Sept faux leather jacket — was $495, now just $371!
13. Everyday Essential: This Karen Kane asymmetrical crepe top is so flowy and easy — was $98, now just $60!