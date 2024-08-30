Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

With fall coming to mind for many, it’s time to get your closet together for cold weather. Whether you’re running errands or heading into the office, the best pieces for fall are options that have plenty of versatility. What’s more, Nordstrom’s sale section has plenty of fashion finds that can meet all your needs!

Related: 10 Summer Essential Fashion Finds Secretly on Sale at Nordstrom Although we’re almost in the summer season, there is still time to find all your summer fashion essentials. Whether you’re planning vacations or need breezier pieces, now is the time to acquire it all! What’s more, Nordstrom’s sale section has so many cute pieces for a steal — and deals go up to 64% off! […]

From sleek boots to decadent nightgowns, Nordstrom has pieces that will mesh well with your tastes. We rounded up eight chic, sleek fashion finds secretly on sale at Nordstrom right now — read on to see our picks!

Take Up to 50% Off Cole Haan

Our Absolute Favorite: The Vayda Bootie is perfect for formal or informal fall events!

Check out all Cole Haan products on sale at Nordstrom here!

Take Up to 60% Off Open Edit

Our Absolute Favorite: The Cutout Lace Nightgown will give your next lazy day inside an elevated, sleek finish!

Check out all Open Edit products on sale at Nordstrom here!

Take Up to 60% Off Sam Edelman

Our Absolute Favorite: We love the Michaela Mary Jane Flat because it comes in a chic denim fabric for a fun, edgy look!

Check out all Sam Edelman products on sale at Nordstrom here!

Related: 8 Summer Fashion Essentials Secretly On Sale at Nordstrom Although summer is already underway, there’s still time to find all your comfy, cool summer fashion essentials. Whether you need a new skirt or a new top to pair with everything in your closet, now is a good time to find a deal on all your needs. What’s more, Nordstrom’s sale section has plenty of […]

Take Up to 35% Off COACH

Our Absolute Favorite: If you like sturdy, chunky sneakers, this C301 Sneaker is right up your alley!

Check out all COACH products on sale at Nordstrom here!

Take Up to 55% Off Halogen

Our Absolute Favorite: For those who like refined, versatile options, you will love this Release Pleat Blouse!

Check out all Halogen products on sale at Nordstrom here!

Take Up to 63% Off Steve Madden

Our Absolute Favorite: Every girls needs a classic pair of black heels in their closet. These Lavnish Ankle Strap Sandal are a neutral, simple take!

Check out all Steve Madden products on sale at Nordstrom here!

Take Up to 50% Off Dress the Population

Our Absolute Favorite: This Lolita Long Sleeve Minidress is a great option for the company’s upcoming holiday party!

Check out all Dress the Population products on sale at Nordstrom here!

Take Up to 30% Off Free People

Our Absolute Favorite: This FP Movement Up At Night Jumpsuit moves with the body but in an elegant, breezy way!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Please enter a valid email. Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Check out all Free People products on sale at Nordstrom here!