With fall coming to mind for many, it’s time to get your closet together for cold weather. Whether you’re running errands or heading into the office, the best pieces for fall are options that have plenty of versatility. What’s more, Nordstrom’s sale section has plenty of fashion finds that can meet all your needs!
From sleek boots to decadent nightgowns, Nordstrom has pieces that will mesh well with your tastes. We rounded up eight chic, sleek fashion finds secretly on sale at Nordstrom right now — read on to see our picks!
Take Up to 50% Off Cole Haan
Our Absolute Favorite: The Vayda Bootie is perfect for formal or informal fall events!
Take Up to 60% Off Open Edit
Our Absolute Favorite: The Cutout Lace Nightgown will give your next lazy day inside an elevated, sleek finish!
Take Up to 60% Off Sam Edelman
Our Absolute Favorite: We love the Michaela Mary Jane Flat because it comes in a chic denim fabric for a fun, edgy look!
Take Up to 35% Off COACH
Our Absolute Favorite: If you like sturdy, chunky sneakers, this C301 Sneaker is right up your alley!
Take Up to 55% Off Halogen
Our Absolute Favorite: For those who like refined, versatile options, you will love this Release Pleat Blouse!
Take Up to 63% Off Steve Madden
Our Absolute Favorite: Every girls needs a classic pair of black heels in their closet. These Lavnish Ankle Strap Sandal are a neutral, simple take!
Take Up to 50% Off Dress the Population
Our Absolute Favorite: This Lolita Long Sleeve Minidress is a great option for the company’s upcoming holiday party!
Take Up to 30% Off Free People
Our Absolute Favorite: This FP Movement Up At Night Jumpsuit moves with the body but in an elegant, breezy way!
