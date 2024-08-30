Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

8 Chic, Sleek Fall Fashion Finds Secretly on Sale Now at Nordstrom

By
fall fashion finds secretly on sale nordstrom
Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

With fall coming to mind for many, it’s time to get your closet together for cold weather. Whether you’re running errands or heading into the office, the best pieces for fall are options that have plenty of versatility. What’s more, Nordstrom’s sale section has plenty of fashion finds that can meet all your needs!

Related: 10 Summer Essential Fashion Finds Secretly on Sale at Nordstrom

From sleek boots to decadent nightgowns, Nordstrom has pieces that will mesh well with your tastes. We rounded up eight chic, sleek fashion finds secretly on sale at Nordstrom right now — read on to see our picks!

Take Up to 50% Off Cole Haan

Our Absolute Favorite: The Vayda Bootie is perfect for formal or informal fall events!

Check out all Cole Haan products on sale at Nordstrom here!

Take Up to 60% Off Open Edit

Our Absolute Favorite: The Cutout Lace Nightgown will give your next lazy day inside an elevated, sleek finish!

Check out all Open Edit products on sale at Nordstrom here!

Take Up to 60% Off Sam Edelman

Our Absolute Favorite: We love the Michaela Mary Jane Flat because it comes in a chic denim fabric for a fun, edgy look!

Check out all Sam Edelman products on sale at Nordstrom here!

Related: 8 Summer Fashion Essentials Secretly On Sale at Nordstrom

Take Up to 35% Off COACH

Our Absolute Favorite: If you like sturdy, chunky sneakers, this C301 Sneaker is right up your alley!

Check out all COACH products on sale at Nordstrom here!

Take Up to 55% Off Halogen

Our Absolute Favorite: For those who like refined, versatile options, you will love this Release Pleat Blouse!

Check out all Halogen products on sale at Nordstrom here!

Take Up to 63% Off Steve Madden

Our Absolute Favorite: Every girls needs a classic pair of black heels in their closet. These Lavnish Ankle Strap Sandal are a neutral, simple take!

Check out all Steve Madden products on sale at Nordstrom here!

Take Up to 50% Off Dress the Population

Our Absolute Favorite: This Lolita Long Sleeve Minidress is a great option for the company’s upcoming holiday party!

Check out all Dress the Population products on sale at Nordstrom here!

Take Up to 30% Off Free People

Our Absolute Favorite: This FP Movement Up At Night Jumpsuit moves with the body but in an elegant, breezy way!

Check out all Free People products on sale at Nordstrom here!

Related: 15 Bestselling Fashion Items to Shop in Nordstrom's Sale

Arach Cloz short sleeve sweater top

Deal of the Day

Grab This Best-Selling Fall Sweater Top While it’s Still 20% off for Labor Day! View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!
Please enter a name.
Please enter a valid email.
Please enter a phone number.
Please enter a message.