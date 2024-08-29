Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Emily Ratajkowski is one celebrity who serves the coolest looks no matter what she’s doing. Whether strolling through NYC in a little white dress or walking her dog in denim jorts, Ratajkowski is always dressed to impress. There’s no telling what she’ll be doing and more importantly, what she’ll be wearing, the next time she’s photographed by the paparazzi.

On August 19, the supermodel turned the streets of NYC into her very own runway in a lace-trimmed Prada gown while walking her dog. She paired the free-flowing gown with transparent jelly shoes and black cat-eye shades, in a sleepwear-turned-street-style outfit for the ages.

We don’t have an official price tag on EmRata’s look, however, we can safely conclude that the Prada mini costs a pretty penny. If you want to recreate Ratajkowskis’ look for less take a quick trip to Amazon. The trusted e-tailer has a near spot-on lookalike that only costs $40!

Get the Alexander Del Rossa White Vintage Nightgown for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 29, 2024, but are subject to change.

Whether you’re looking to rock sleepwear as outerwear or upgrade your nightie collection, you can channel Ratajkowski’s chic style courtesy of Alexander Del Rossa’s White Vintage Nightgown. The sleeveless nightie is made from 100% cotton poplin, for a lightweight comfortable fit. The vintage dress has a rounded neckline with trimmed with ruffles and laced-trimmed armholes.

In another timeless nod, this dress has a front yoke designed with pintucks and eight shell buttons. The knee-length dress also has a lace trim along the hem. It comes in women’s sizes XS through 2XL in three different shades, including a white shade that looks just like the one Ratajkowski wore.

The best thing about this dress is its versatility. You can take a page out of Ratajowski’s style files and use shoes and accessories to turn it into a street-style worthy outfit. Whether you style it with heels or ballet flats is up to you, but we love having the choice. Plus, you get beauty rest in style if you rock it to bed as intended.

This dress is a hit with Amazon shoppers. This nightgown is very comfortable,” one five-star reviewer shared. “The fabric is so soft and light. It’s very suitable for wearing in [the] summer. I like the pattern on the clothes,” they shared. Another shopper said “Overall, [the dress] is comfortable and soft. It does not make you sweat at night. It is very comfortable to sleep in and wear around the house.” They even added sizing tips. “I bought my regular size. It is a little loose on me, so one size down might be even better.”

Treat your wardrobe to a versatile upgrade with this shopper-approved dress. It looks just like a style worn by Emily Ratajkowski!

See it: Get the Alexander Del Rossa White Vintage Nightgown for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 29, 2024, but are subject to change.

