Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

No matter what the time of year, we can always count on Emily Ratajkowski to come through with style inspo. Winter’s frosty temps were no match for her fuzzy bucket hat. She ushered in the spring in neutral shades. Plus, the supermodel is notorious for taking hot girl strolls in her favorite signature sneakers. It doesn’t matter the occasion, if Ratajkowski’s on a red carpet, or caught in paparazzi snapshots, she’s always a walking fashion statement.

Related: Dakota Johnson Just Rocked This Reformation Dress on the Set of Her New Rom-Com Getty Images Dakota Johnson is our muse of the moment. Whether she’s calling out talk show hosts or going rogue on press tours, the Madame Web actress is a breath of fresh air in the media trained world of Hollywood. Plus, she’s one of the only people who can actually pull off bangs — and that’s […]

Most recently, she rocked one of this summer’s biggest trends, a little white dress. On May 29, the paps photographed Ratajkowski in an airy Mango dress with a plunging neckline, lacey embroidered panels and a handkerchief hemline. The breezy silhouette and sultry accents were the ultimate chef’s kiss.

The dress was fierce enough on its own, but Ratajkowski didn’t stop there. She accessorized with a trio of layered gold chains, medium-sized hoops and the Puma Palermo sneakers she just can’t stop wearing. Ratajkowski’s flowy frock was all-white, but there’s no denying this entire look was red-hot!

If you don’t want to shell out $200 for the OG style, you can head to Amazon for similar styles. We stumbled across an all-white slip dress with thin spaghetti stripes, cute cut-outs and lacey details. Best of all? It only costs $26!

Get the Belle Poque V-Neck Slip Dress for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 5, 2024, but are subject to change.

Belle Poque’s V-Neck Slip Dress is a versatile summer essential. It has a breathable modal cotton fabric for a comfortable and stretchy fit. Even better? The material is anti-static and anti-cling. In terms of design, this slip has adjustable straps and delicate lace trim along the neckline and the bottom hem. There’s a lacey accent along the bust to deliver a pop of underboob. The curve-loving dress has two small ribbons that give way to a chic lacey pattern along the skirt.

When it comes to styling, the options are endless. Recreate Ratajkowski’s look with statement jewelry and sneakers to serve street-style vibes. Want to serve a dressier look? Pair it with embellished ballet flats or open-toe heels. You can even rock it with fluffy house slippers before you slide into bed for the night.

Little white dresses are one of this summer’s biggest style trends. Join in on the fashion fun in a look inspired by supermodel Emily Ratajkowski in this stunning dress. Best of all? It only costs $26!

Get the Belle Poque V-Neck Slip Dress for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 5, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us