If you’re anything like Us, you’re probably counting down the days until Memorial Day Weekend. Many of Us are hitting the road for fun family vacations while others are hosting fun backyard barbecues with their loved ones. Frankly, it’s hard to count all the things we’re most excited about as we usher in the unofficial start of the summer.

We’re not sure who came up with the idea that white is the color of the summer, but it’s a rule we follow every year from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Since we’re in the season of all-white pieces, it’s time to say goodbye (at least for now) to the closet staple known as the LBD.

Little black dresses are so beloved because you can dress them up or down and rock them on so many occasions. Thankfully, we’ve rounded up 18 slimming white alternatives. You don’t have to worry about losing out on a specific style or silhouette because we’ve got you covered with white skirts, jumpsuits, bodysuits and dresses that fit different body types. Check out our top picks below!

White Skirts

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This ruched mini skirt is perfect if you want to maintain the “little” aspect of the LBD!

2. Perfect Serve: Serve athleisure vibes in this slimming tennis skirt. Ruffled pleats conceal upper thigh cellulite. Best of all? It comes with built-in shorts so your undies won’t peek through the lightweight white fabric!

3. Slimming Satin: Channel rich mom style with this elegant midi skirt. The silky fabric will melt against your skin while the flared hemline gives a refined touch!

White Jumpsuits

4. Details, Please: This jumpsuit just gets better and better the more you look at it. It has a stunning ruffle design on one shoulder and a thin spaghetti strap on the other and that’s just where it begins. It features a waist-cinching belt and a chic wide-leg design!

5. Wrapped Up: This casually chic jumpsuit has a wrap design that Diane Von Furstenberg would love!

6. Cinched Waist: This sleeveless number features a unique V-neck design and a chich belt design. It’s made from a lightweight linen fabric that screams luxe!

7. Ribbed One-Piece: Pull this romper out when you’re in the mood to add a little spice to your look. The ribbed knit one-piece is made from a tummy-slimming fabric that you can wear with flat sandals and a denim jacket or with high heels and a silky kimono!

8. One-Shoulder Slay: Get ready to show off your arms and back with this flowy one-shoulder jumpsuit!

White Bodysuits

9. Layering Staple: Whether you’re keeping it simple or looking for glam, this white T-shirt is a versatile option. You can pair it with a white miniskirt or flowy trousers!

10. To the Races: This body-hugging bodysuit is so flattering. The racer-back design is one of our favorite accents!

11. Everyday Slay: You won’t get enough of wearing this slimming shapewear bodysuit. It has thin spaghetti straps that you can layer with a blazer or lightweight cardigan. Best of all? It seamlessly fits inside pants, skirts, and trousers without bulging!

White Dresses

12. Casual Cutie: Serve laid-back in this tank top-style mini dress!

13. Mini Moment: Strut your stuff in this spaghetti strap mini dress!

14. Perfect Figure: If you love structured pieces, you’ll love this stunning, office-approved look!

15. Ruched Shoulders: This eye-catching number has a unique design. The ruched fabric on the off-the-shoulder sleeve looks so glamorous! Plus, it comes with pleats to conceal bloating!

16. Loungewear Staple: This slip maxi dress is ideal whether you’re lounging around the house or grabbing a quick bite to eat. The curve-loving dress looks just like a viral one from a celeb brand!

17. Hello, Hi-Low: Calling fashionistas with a knack for asymmetrical looks! You’ll want to take a double take at this strapless dress. It’s made from lightweight material and features airy tiers and ruffles!

18. Last but Not Least: Get ready to welcome endless compliments in this stunning cocktail dress. Everyone will rave over the luxe details. Personally, we’re obsessing over the lantern sleeves and ruched fabric!

Looking for something else? Shop other white dresses here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s deals for more great finds!