8 Summer Fashion Essentials Secretly On Sale at Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Although summer is already underway, there’s still time to find all your comfy, cool summer fashion essentials. Whether you need a new skirt or a new top to pair with everything in your closet, now is a good time to find a deal on all your needs. What’s more, Nordstrom’s sale section has plenty of warm weather-approved styles for a steal!

Related: 15 Luxurious Satin Summer Fashion Finds Under $50 Dressing luxe and stylish shouldn’t stop just because it heats up a little outside. Usually, during warm-weather months, the will to get dressed and look your best can be challenging. What’s more, finding options that won’t restrict your body and won’t overheat you just adds another layer of difficulty to the situation. So, we took […]

From silky maxi dresses to functional sandals, Nordstrom’s sale section has something for every taste and aesthetic. Nevertheless, we rounded up eight summer fashion essentials on sale now at Nordstrom — read on to see our picks!

Take Up to 60% Off Cole Haan

Our Absolute Favorite: The Chrisee Slide Sandal is a pretty, colorful option that’s perfect for vacationing or lounging!

Check out all Halogen products on sale at Nordstrom here!

Take Up to 30% Off Open Edit

Our Absolute Favorite: The Gisella Platform Slide Sandal has a slight ’90s appeal that will look amazing with frilly skirts and ripped jeans!

Check out all All in Favor products on sale at Nordstrom here!

Take Up to 60% Off Sam Edelman

Our Absolute Favorite: We love the Bambi Raffia Buckle Slide Sandal because it’s a comfy, chic option that can help you do it all!

Check out all Kate Spade New York products on sale at Nordstrom here!

Take Up to 40% Off COACH

Our Absolute Favorite: If you like sturdy, chunky heels, this Nikki Slide Sandal is right up your alley!

Check out all COACH products on sale at Nordstrom here!

Take Up to 35% Off Halogen

Our Absolute Favorite: For those who like edgy buy refined options, you will love this Twist Neck Sleeveless Top!

Check out all Jeffrey Campbell products on sale at Nordstrom here!

Take Up to 50% Off Steve Madden

Our Absolute Favorite: Slingbacks are a classic silhouette. These Becka Block Heel Slingback Pumps are a neutral, relaxed take!

Check out all Chelsea28 products on sale at Nordstrom here!

Take Up to 50% Off Dress the Population

Our Absolute Favorite: This Calista Metallic Jacquard Stripe Long Sleeve Gown uses ’80s influences for a modern option!

Check out all NYDJ products on sale at Nordstrom here!

Take Up to 60% Off Free People

Our Absolute Favorite: This Intimately FP Here for You Racerback Crop Tank will look so cute and edgy with jeans and chunky sandals!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Check out all Free People products on sale at Nordstrom here!