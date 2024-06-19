Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to shopping, it’s clear that most of Us would prefer to get our clothing for a steal. What’s more, now that summer is finally here, you might feel the need to refresh your summer wardrobe pieces. Nordstrom’s sale section is a great place to start looking for fashion deals, and we’re sure you’ll find something you’ll love.

Whether you’re looking for easy dresses or functional slide sandals, now is the time to get from Nordstrom for a steal! If you’re not sure where to start, we’re here to help! We rounded up eight deals to shop from Nordstrom that are secretly on sale and will make your summer more stylish — read on to see our picks!

Take Up to 60% Off Open Edit

Our Absolute Favorite: This platform slide sandal has the potential to become your new favorite summer footwear option!

Check out all Halogen products on sale at Nordstrom here!

Take Up to 60% Off All in Favor

Our Absolute Favorite: This ruffle long sleeve satin minidress is perfect for a formal or informal summer event!

Check out all All in Favor products on sale at Nordstrom here!

Take Up to 60% Off Kate Spade New York

Our Absolute Favorite: This bleecker dotty floral print tote is colorful and spacious enough for traveling or running errands!

Check out all Kate Spade New York products on sale at Nordstrom here!

Take Up to 30% Off COACH

Our Absolute Favorite: If you love florals, you’ll love this floral leather shoulder bag!

Check out all COACH products on sale at Nordstrom here!

Take Up to 35% Off Jeffrey Campbell

Our Absolute Favorite: If you’re looking to nail current trends without breaking the bank, these mesh Mary Jane flats can help!

Check out all Jeffrey Campbell products on sale at Nordstrom here!

Take Up to 50% Off Chelsea28

Our Absolute Favorite: If you have a wedding to attend this summer, this side tie satin dress will help you look elevated and sophisticated!

Check out all Chelsea28 products on sale at Nordstrom here!

Take Up to 55% Off NYDJ

Our Absolute Favorite: This front button denim skirt is a refined option that has a sleek maxi hemline!

Check out all NYDJ products on sale at Nordstrom here!

Take Up to 60% Off Free People

Our Absolute Favorite: This sequin romper is perfect for the fashion diva that wants to make a bold statement!

Check out all Free People products on sale at Nordstrom here!