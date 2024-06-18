Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

What better way to usher in the summer than snagging warm-weather-friendly shoes for less? Sunny weather and jam-packed calendars provide the perfect opportunity to showcase your style from head to toe. That means, rocking fashionable, comfortable, and affordable footwear. From water-proof shoes to comfy styles that you can wear on vacation, your options truly are endless this summer.

If you’re looking to snag luxe footwear for less, then head straight to Nordstrom. Not only can you get top-notch styles from designer brands like Off-White, but you won’t have to break the bank to secure them. Right now, you can save major coins on summer shoes at Nordstrom. Brands like Steve Madden, Jeffrey Campbell and Crocs have eye-catching styles on sale. We scrolled through tens of pages to round up the best summer shoes that are on sale right now at Nordstrom. Shop our top picks ahead!

1. Take Up to 63% Off Steve Madden

Our Absolute Favorite: Kick off summer in these chunky open-toe sandals. We love the woven material and the chunky platform!

Check out all the Steve Madden products on sale at Nordstrom here!

2. Take Up to 70% Off Nordstrom Brand

Our Absolute Favorite: Whether you’re strolling along the boardwalk or running to catch the train, you’ll look cute and feel extra comfy in these sophisticated sandals. They have a walkable block heel and a platform making for a comfy fit!

Check out all the Nordstrom Brand products on sale here!

3. Take Up to 60% Off Kate Spade New York

Our Absolute Favorite: Amal Clooney‘s go-to sneakers are on sale, so it’s only right that we include them. Adidas’ classic Stan Smith shoes are a hit with A-listers and influencers!

Check out all the Kate Spade New York products on sale at Nordstrom here!

4. Take Up to 60% Off Circus by Sam Edelman

Our Absolute Favorite: You can’t go wrong with a pair of platform sneakers. These chunky sneaks feature a unique pattern that makes them look so luxe and artsy!

Check out all the Circus by Sam Edelman products on sale at Nordstrom here!

5. Take Up to 75% Off Rag & Bone

Our Absolute Favorite: Animal print straps add a unique touch to these casual sandals!

Check out all the Rag & Bone products on sale at Nordstrom here!

6. Take Up to 60% Off Open Edit

Our Absolute Favorite: This laidback sandal has the cutest embellishments and toe loop detail!

Check out all the Open Edit products on sale at Nordstrom here!

7. Take Up to 75% Off Off-White

Our Absolute Favorite: It’s not too often that you can snag an investment piece like these chunky heel sandals on sale for such a steep discount!

Check out all the Off-White products on sale at Nordstrom here!

8. Take Up to 61% Off Camper

Our Absolute Favorite: These versatile clogs will instantly become your favorite slides!

Check out all the Camper products on sale at Nordstrom here!

9. Take Up to 75% Off Sam Edelman

Our Absolute Favorite: Espadrilles are having the ultimate fashion moment. Celebs like Katie Holmes have given them their stamp of approval for the summer. These chic platform wedges look so chic!

Check out all the Sam Edelman products on sale at Nordstrom here!

10. Take Up to 60% Off Havaianas

Our Absolute Favorite: Flip-flops and summer go hand in hand. Snag this classic style for less!

Check out all the Havaianas products on sale at Nordstrom here!

11. Take Up to 75% Off Jeffrey Campbell

Our Absolute Favorite: Feeling nostalgic for summer? Let these jellies transport you back to your childhood!

Check out all the Jeffrey Campbell products on sale at Nordstrom here!

12. Take Up to 60% Off Toms

Our Absolute Favorite: Toms is infamous for casual chic summer footwear. These flat loafers are a great option for wearing into the office!

Check out all the Toms products on sale at Nordstrom here!

13. Take Up to 30% Off Crocs

Our Absolute Favorite: Channel Brooke Shields‘ Tony Awards style in mellow yellow Crocs!

Check out all the Crocs products on sale at Nordstrom here!

14. Take Up to 74% Azalea Wang

Our Absolute Favorite: There are statement shoes, and then there are these eye-catching cowboy boots. They feature dazzling crystal embellishments and flaming hot accents perfect for pairing with summer minis and Daisy Duke shorts!

Check out all the Azalea Wang products on sale at Nordstrom here!

15. Take Up to 63% Off Anne Klein

Our Absolute Favorite: If you love chic details, these strappy black sandals have a chunky heel and slender cords that tie into the knot!

Check out all the Anne Klein products on sale at Nordstrom here!