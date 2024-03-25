Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Fashion fact: Sneakers are a springtime footwear essential. Whether you prefer high-tops or lightweight trainers, you can find a pair of sneakers that match just about any fashion aesthetic. Looking to serve rich mom vibes? Team lightweight trainers with office-approved trousers and a white blouse. Want to channel street-style looks? Rock these sneakers with oversized cargo pants and a fitted graphic T-shirt. The styling options are unmatched!

Related: Emily Ratajkowski Has Been Spotted in These Sneakers at Least 16 Times — On Sale If there’s one thing we can always count on Emily Ratajkowski for, it’s serving up an effortlessly chic street-style look. With the Big Apple being her home, she’s had to find practical ways to look stylish with all of the walking required to get around the city. One of those handy hacks? These chic street […]

A-listers from supermodel Emily Ratajkowski to international law and human rights attorney Amal Clooney have put their love for comfy kicks on display. Last May, Clooney was photographed wearing a chic knit midi dress and Adidas Stan Smiths. The trendy white kicks are on sale right now on Amazon for 20% off — and that’s a big deal, considering they don’t go on sale often.

Get the Adidas Originals Stan Smith Sneakers for just $80 (originally $100) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 25, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Adidas Original Stan Smith sneakers are the perfect combination of timeless style and comfort. The celebrity-approved shoes are made with full-grain leather, making for a durable and comfortable fit. They have the classic Adidas shell toe silhouette and stripes, which shoppers love. They run a little big, so shoppers recommend sizing down half a size.

Clooney isn’t the only A-lister who loves these shoes. Meghan Markle has worn them several times channeling laidback looks with joggers and jeans. Celebrity co-signs inspired many shoppers to try the sneakers. “I confess I bought these sneakers after seeing that Mrs. Clooney was wearing them,” one shopper shared. “I’m happy to report that not only are they stylish, but they’re very comfortable. Even my fashion-conscious daughter remarked about them when she saw me wearing them.”

“I love how these make my feet look,” one five-star reviewer shared before listing a few of their favorite features. “I love the memory foam on the bottom,” the shopper continued. “I can very comfortably in these shoes.”

If you’re looking for a comfortable and trendy pair of shoes to add to your springtime footwear collection, opt for a pair of classic white sneakers. Amal Clooney’s go-to Adidas Stan Smith sneakers are a great place to start. You can snag them while they’re on sale for 20% off on Amazon!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

See it: Get the Adidas Originals Stan Smith Sneakers for just $80 (originally $100) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 25, 2024, but are subject to change.

Related: Kyle Richards Is Obsessed With These Lightweight New Balance Sneakers Kyle Richards is the ultimate workout gear queen, and she adores these New Balance sneakers — shop