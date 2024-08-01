Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Let’s be honest: who your home makes you feel is very important. From all of your needs to every extravagance in between, it’s critical that the aura in your home feels soothing and comforting. Moreover, Walmart is a great place to shop for home finds, and its sale section has plenty to offer!

Whether it’s a new vacuum or air fryer, Walmart has everything on your checklist. We rounded up 13 nifty home finds on sale now at Walmart that will elevate your dwellings — read on to see our picks!

1. Kitchen Essential: This Carote 14-piece knife set will make sure you slice and dice efficiently — was $200, now just $40!

2. All-in-One: This PowerXL air fryer grill plus toaster oven with air fry can literally handle anything you throw at it — was $130, now just $60!

3. Neat and Precise: For the person who hates ironing, this Vavsea steamer could become an easier alternative — was $70, now just $23!

4. Cooking Mama: This Blue Diamond 12-piece pots and pans cookware set is toxin-free, and you can pop them into the dishwasher when you’re done — was $120, now just $99!

5. Smarter Not Harder: By now, you probably know that we love smart vacuums. This Shark IQ Robot Vacuum is a great contender, and it can hold up to 60 days of trash – was $450, now just $277!

6. Fry! This Bluebow Air Fryer has a digital touchscreen and a compact body — was $200, now just $64!

7. Cleaning and Cleaning: If you need a new vacuum, this Bissell PowerForce Helix Bagless Upright Vacuum has you covered — $79, now just $59!

8. Drifting Off: This Zinus spa sensations serenity by Zinus 8″ memory foam mattress will make sure your nightly slumber is more comfy — was $248, now just

9. Art Deco: We can’t get enough of this UBesGoo modern arm chair because it’s fashion-forward and so sleek — was $181, now just $111!

10. Taking Out the Trash: This BestOffice touch free sensor stainless steel trash can is sleek, and it will fit within any current aesthetic — was $120, now just $56!

11. Storage, Please: This EDX 5 drawer dresser will help get your clothing in order and organized — was $90, now just $42!

12. Big Cleaning Energy: For the Dyson lover, you can snag a deal on the Dyson big ball turbinehead canister vacuum right now — was $400, now just $200!

13. Prepped and Ready: This GPED 24 pcs food storage containers with lids set will keep food safe and squared away — was $40, now just $17!