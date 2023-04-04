Keep Your Home Pristine (Without the Effort) With Home Filter Club

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Keeping it clean! Staying consistent with vacuuming, wiping down counters, scrubbing bathtubs and dusting is already a time-consuming hassle — but what about the literal air you’re breathing? What about keeping the food in your fridge fresh? Love to swim? It’s a whole new challenge to keep a backyard pool fresh and clean!

One way to keep your home as clean as possible — and even help prevent things like dust build-up and mold — is to use filters. Air filters, water filters, etc. But that’s yet another task to stay on top of! We just wish someone could stay on top of everything for us. That’s exactly why we’re all about the FiltersFast.com Home Filter Club!

Pick out your filters and sign up for the Home Filter Club at FiltersFast.com!

The Home Filter Club is an auto-delivery subscription service that makes keeping your home in top condition as easy as placing one order, one time. After that, you’re all done with keeping track of which filters and you need and when. The Home Filter Club will automatically ship you the right-fit filters you need when you need to change them, so as soon as they arrive at your doorstep, you can take care of the quick switch worry-free. You can skip marking your calendar, and you can definitely skip having to log on and add everything to your cart every time!

Whether you need filters for your air purifier, refrigerator, pool, humidifier, coffee maker or vacuum, FiltersFast.com is practically guaranteed to have what you need. The site has thousands of filter SKUs, including those from major brands, so you can easily find the right one to fit your model. Even better is that you get 5% off the manufacturer’s price — and 10% off all FiltersFast.com brand items!

So, how do you sign up? Start by finding the filters you need, selecting the MERV rating you want and then selecting the subscription at checkout to schedule your frequency. It’s free to join the club, and you’ll get free shipping on every order. No promo codes needed! You can also cancel at any time, and there are free 365-day returns, plus a 100% satisfaction guarantee. Have a question? Filtration experts are ready to provide pristine customer service!

One more bonus? A portion of each purchase will benefit FilterFast.com’s charity partners: Wine To Water, Habitat for Humanity of the Charlotte Region and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. The Home Filter Club is seriously a feel-good service in every way!

