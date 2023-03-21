Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Hey, HGTV fans! Dave and Jenny Marrs launched a line for Better Homes and Gardens on Walmart that honestly rivals West Elm and Zara Home. Need some new decor to elevate your outdoor space? Featuring cozy textures and rich neutrals, these exclusive outdoor patio products work in a variety of spaces. The entire collection is affordable and eclectic, so there’s really something for everyone!

We went through and selected our nine favorite finds from this chic collection. No one would ever guess you got these goodies from Walmart!

Better Homes & Gardens Cream 16-Piece Dinnerware Set by Dave & Jenny Marrs

This 16-piece stoneware set looks so expensive and elegant! It feels like the type of dinnerware you would find at a cool restaurant in Tulum. This neutral set includes four dinner plates, four salad plates, four dinner bowls and four cereal bowls. The exposed clay detail is such a rustic touch!

$54.00 See It!

Better Homes & Gardens Zoey Beige Oversized Oblong 14″ x 36″ Pillow by Dave & Jenny Marrs

Pillow talk! Searching for an oblong accent pillow that will add some pizzazz to your couch or bed? This lumbar pillow offers boho-chic vibes with the benefit of lower back support. “This pillow has awesome style and looks elevated,” one shopper said. “I love all the textural details, which make it look high-end.”

$25.00 See It!

D&JM Brown and Ivory Round Outdoor Pouf Ottoman

How cute is this two-toned pouf? Created for outdoor use, this ottoman can be used as a footstool or as seating. Water and fade-resistant!

$67.00 See It!

Better Homes & Gardens, Striped Natural Outdoor Rug by Dave & Jenny Marrs

We’re smitten which this stylish striped rug, which looks like something you’d see in a celebrity’s Malibu house on an Architectural Digest tour. This handloom braided rug is both weatherproof and fade-resistant, so you can display it indoors or outdoors!

$78.00 See It!

Better Homes & Gardens Gianna Ivory Paper Chindi 24″ x 24″ Pillow by Dave & Jenny Marrs

This textured ivory throw pillow goes with just about any decor. We’re really not sure if we’ve ever read a more positive review for a pillow than this one: “This throw pillow is absolutely beautiful! It’s huge and I love it so much! The cover is textured and it makes it look really expensive. It’s a nice neutral color and goes with everything in my house. The cover unzips and comes off if it needs to be cleaned. It’s really comfortable to lay on.”

$25.00 See It!

Better Homes & Gardens Medium 14″ Round Antique Brass Hammered Metal Tray by Dave & Jenny Marrs

Down to brass tacks! Finished with an antique brass, this metal tray looks so luxe. One customer declared, “This Antique Brass Hammered Metal Tray by Dave and Jenny Marrs is beautiful. It is very on trend right now with the designs for the season. It is a gorgeous color.”

$28.00 See It!

Better Homes & Gardens 12″ x 12″ x 10″ Barbarry Green Ceramic Reactive Planter by Dave & Jenny Marrs

Don’t mind Us, just over here gushing over this gorgeous green planter! Are you kidding me? This is the most beautiful pot we’ve ever seen! Trimmed with a sparkle finish, this planter even comes with a hole for drainage. Suddenly, we’re plant people!

$39.00 See It!

Dave & Jenny Marrs for Better Homes & Gardens Natural Water Hyacinth Baskets, Set of 2

Woven from natural water hyacinth, this set of two baskets will give any room a farmhouse touch. You can use these baskets to store newspapers, toys or miscellaneous items.

$55.00 See It!

Better Homes & Gardens 20″ x 20″ Textured Geo Outdoor Pillow by Dave & Jenny Marrs

This chunky textured outdoor pillow looks straight out of Anthropologie or Restoration Hardware! And they’re surprisingly comfortable. According to one reviewer, “I’ve had these pillows on my front porch chairs all summer and they are super fluffy and soft. They make my porch look so welcoming and add a nice, pulled-together accent to my entry way. I love the patterns and fabric.”

$30.00 See It!

