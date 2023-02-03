13 Incredible Steals From Wayfair’s Massive Furniture Sale — Up to 63% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Stop the presses! We didn’t expect it, but Wayfair is providing Us with a great start to the new year thanks to their massive furniture sale. 2023 has only just kicked off, and there’s still time to invite new energy in the form of a home spruce-up.

The largest savings are on the bigger ticket items, and you can score as much as 60% off on incredible pieces. If you’re tired of chilling on the same old couch you’ve had for years or want to make your bedroom more of a sanctuary, you can find everything you need in this sale. Check out our absolute favorite deals below!

Latitude Run® Atis 90in Boucle 3 Seater Sofa

This couch is made from a seriously soft boucle material that’s plush, cozy and quite literally looks like a cloud. Zone out while binging Netflix or take a nap on this dreamy sofa!

Originally $1,600 On Sale: $840 You Save 48% See it!

Serta Jameson 66.1″ Armless Tufted Convertible Sleeper Futon

We adore having practical furniture in smaller spaces, and a futon like this one is an absolute must. Whenever you need a guest bed, it’s right there!

Originally $400 On Sale: $174 You Save 57% See it!

Three Posts™ Gail Upholstered Armchair

This beautiful armchair is an easy way to add some color to your living space. Make it a focal piece in your living room!

Originally $463 On Sale: $346 You Save 25% See it!

Novogratz Brittany 81.5″ Upholstered Sleeper Sofa

You would never guess that this modern and sophisticated sofa folds out flat into a roomy bed!

Originally $789 On Sale: $420 You Save 47% See it!

Foundstone™ Gwen 46” Console Table

Thin decorative tables like this are ideal for the entryway or any area that you want to fill up in a practical way!

Originally $415 On Sale: $165 You Save 60% See it!

Gracie Oaks Coridon 33″ Tall 2 – Door Accent Cabinet

We would use this cabinet to store cozy blankets or other essentials for a comforting movie night!

Originally $575 On Sale: $215 You Save 63% See it!

Andover Mills™ Gillies 4 – Person Dining Set

This dining set may be one of the best deals out of the entire sale! It comes complete with the table and all four chairs for an incredibly low price — perfect for anyone shopping on a budget.

Originally $865 On Sale: $370 You Save 57% See it!

Mercury Row® Helmick 6 – Drawer Dresser

This simple dresser comes in a slew of wood finishes so you can match it to the decor theme of your room!

Originally $689 On Sale: $295 You Save 57% See it!

Novogratz Bushwick Metal Platform Bed

Simple bed frames like this one have a lovely rustic quality, and it’s relatively tall — so you have plenty of space underneath for storage!

Originally $363 On Sale: $160 You Save 56% See it!

AllModern Williams Solid + Manufactured Wood Nightstand

Keep the current book you’re reading, a charging station and whatever else you need within reach on this bedside table!

Originally $304 On Sale: $237 You Save 22% See it!

Three Posts™ Lorraine TV Stand

This stand can hold TVs up to 65 inches in size, and we love the sliding doors which can hold all of your media center needs!

Originally $305 On Sale: $142 You Save 53% See it!

Sand & Stable™ Brunswick Coffee Table

Whenever a piece of furniture can creatively contain extra storage space, we’re thrilled. The top opens up in sections and has multiple compartments for whatever you need!

Originally $1,600 On Sale: $840 You Save 48% See it!

Sand & Stable™ Selah 20″ Tall Solid Wood Tree Stump End Table

How stunningly unique is this end table? The design is absolutely beautiful and can make your decor stand out.

Originally $185 On Sale: $83 You Save 55% See it!

Want more deals? Check out everything that’s marked-down during Wayfair’s Big Furniture Sale here!

