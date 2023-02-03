13 Incredible Steals From Wayfair’s Massive Furniture Sale — Up to 63% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Stop the presses! We didn’t expect it, but Wayfair is providing Us with a great start to the new year thanks to their massive furniture sale. 2023 has only just kicked off, and there’s still time to invite new energy in the form of a home spruce-up.
The largest savings are on the bigger ticket items, and you can score as much as 60% off on incredible pieces. If you’re tired of chilling on the same old couch you’ve had for years or want to make your bedroom more of a sanctuary, you can find everything you need in this sale. Check out our absolute favorite deals below!
Latitude Run® Atis 90in Boucle 3 Seater Sofa
This couch is made from a seriously soft boucle material that’s plush, cozy and quite literally looks like a cloud. Zone out while binging Netflix or take a nap on this dreamy sofa!
Serta Jameson 66.1″ Armless Tufted Convertible Sleeper Futon
We adore having practical furniture in smaller spaces, and a futon like this one is an absolute must. Whenever you need a guest bed, it’s right there!
Three Posts™ Gail Upholstered Armchair
This beautiful armchair is an easy way to add some color to your living space. Make it a focal piece in your living room!
Novogratz Brittany 81.5″ Upholstered Sleeper Sofa
You would never guess that this modern and sophisticated sofa folds out flat into a roomy bed!
Foundstone™ Gwen 46” Console Table
Thin decorative tables like this are ideal for the entryway or any area that you want to fill up in a practical way!
Gracie Oaks Coridon 33″ Tall 2 – Door Accent Cabinet
We would use this cabinet to store cozy blankets or other essentials for a comforting movie night!
Andover Mills™ Gillies 4 – Person Dining Set
This dining set may be one of the best deals out of the entire sale! It comes complete with the table and all four chairs for an incredibly low price — perfect for anyone shopping on a budget.
Mercury Row® Helmick 6 – Drawer Dresser
This simple dresser comes in a slew of wood finishes so you can match it to the decor theme of your room!
Novogratz Bushwick Metal Platform Bed
Simple bed frames like this one have a lovely rustic quality, and it’s relatively tall — so you have plenty of space underneath for storage!
AllModern Williams Solid + Manufactured Wood Nightstand
Keep the current book you’re reading, a charging station and whatever else you need within reach on this bedside table!
Three Posts™ Lorraine TV Stand
This stand can hold TVs up to 65 inches in size, and we love the sliding doors which can hold all of your media center needs!
Sand & Stable™ Brunswick Coffee Table
Whenever a piece of furniture can creatively contain extra storage space, we’re thrilled. The top opens up in sections and has multiple compartments for whatever you need!
Sand & Stable™ Selah 20″ Tall Solid Wood Tree Stump End Table
How stunningly unique is this end table? The design is absolutely beautiful and can make your decor stand out.
Want more deals? Check out everything that’s marked-down during Wayfair’s Big Furniture Sale here!
Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:
- 5 Valentine’s Day Gifts That Will Bring You and Your Partner Closer Together
- 21 of the Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for the Person You Just Started Dating
- 20 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Your Galentine From Nordstrom
Check out more of our picks and deals here!
Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!