13 Throw Pillows That Will Change Up the Look of Any Room — Up to 48% Off

Changing up the look of any room in your home can make your space feel fresh — and it doesn’t even require a full makeover to make it happen! If you’re working on a budget, all you need are a couple of accents, and one of our favorite pieces to get the job done is a classic throw pillow!

There are so many different options out there, and we scoured Amazon to find a slew of different styles depending on the vibe you’re trying to create. We should mention that these are all throw pillow covers, so you’ll need the actual interior in order to complete the look. But considering that most of Us already own throw pillows and these all come in different sizes, we’re confident you’ll find the ideal option to spruce up your space!

This Abstract Pillow Cover

This cover can add an artistic touch to your space, and the colors feel like they would be perfect for the upcoming fall season!

Get the Ambesonne Forest Throw Pillow Cushion Cover (originally $21) on sale for $16 at Amazon!

These Pom-Pom Covers

The trim on these covers is so funky, and a great way to add some joyous energy to your décor!

Get the Top Finel Square Decorative Throw Pillow Covers (originally $21) on sale for $15 at Amazon!

These Faux-Fur Covers

The coziness of these covers is so inviting, you’ll want to snuggle with your pillows!

Get the Uhomy 2 Pack Faux Fur Pillow Covers (originally $19) on sale for $16 at Amazon!

This Bright Velvet Cover Set

If the theme of your room is mostly neutral, adding these pops of color can brighten up the place!

Get the MONDAY MOOSE Decorative Velvet Throw Pillow Covers (originally $38) on sale for $27 at Amazon!

These Faux-Leather Covers

These covers will provide rustic accents to your interior to make your space feel warmer.

Get the HOMFINER Faux Leather Throw Pillow Covers (originally $30) on sale for $24 at Amazon!

These Corduroy Covers

For a simpler, cleaner look, these corduroy covers are ideal!

Get the Deconovo Corduroy Throw Pillow Covers (originally $25) on sale for $13 at Amazon!

These Textured Covers

The idea of full faux-fur covers may not be for every shopper, but this style still gives you the fuzziness without the excessive fluff!

Get the LHKIS Boho Throw Pillow Covers (originally $22) on sale for $19 at Amazon!

These Multi-Print Cover Set

We adore that this set comes with four different patterns to add some fun variety!

Get the Fascidorm Geometric Throw Pillow Covers (originally $22) on sale for $17 at Amazon!

This Mixed Texture Cover

All of the different materials used to create this pillow make it super unique — and we’re totally into it!

Get the COZYDEKO Decorative Boho Pillow Cover (originally $29) on sale for $27 at Amazon!

These Knit Covers

The cable knit design on these pillows is as cozy as your favorite autumn sweater!

Get the Booque Valley Pillow Covers (originally $21) on sale for $17 at Amazon!

These Nautical-Style Covers

The navy blue paired with the white and grey accents on these covers is dreamy for the summertime!

Get the Woaboy Set of 2 Decorative Throw Pillow Covers (originally $15) on sale for $10 at Amazon!

This Mixed Cover Set

This set gives you a solid variety of different styles that are seriously boho-chic!

Get the EFOLKI Boho Throw Pillow Covers (originally $60) on sale for $48 at Amazon!

These Eye-Catching Covers

If you like the classic geometric print, these are the covers to get!

Get the LEIFANTIYA Imitation Linen Throw Pillow Covers (originally $38) on sale for $27 at Amazon!

