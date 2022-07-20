15 Gorgeous Cupshe Swimsuits From Amazon — All Under $35

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Swimwear is obviously a tricky subject to bring up, as we all know the struggle of trying on swimsuit after swimsuit that doesn’t properly fit or flatter us. We want to feel 100% confident when we put our bathing suit on, which means we need beautiful designs that bring out our very best — exposing as much or as little skin as we want.

That’s why we always shop Cupshe. The brand has so many different styles of one-piece swimsuits and bikini sets (yes, they come in actual sets!), and somehow every single one is worthy of our shopping cart. They’re wildly affordable too! It’s hard narrowing it down to just a list of 15, but see below for our current favorite one-piece bathing suits, high-waisted bikinis and low-waisted bikinis from Cupshe available on Amazon right now!

One-Piece Swimsuits

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Cupshe is truly the gold standard when it comes to color-blocking. This halter one-piece has a wrap detail we adore too!

2. We Also Love: We were instantly drawn to the neckline of this mesh-accent one-piece. It lets you take the plunge without worrying about diving too deep!

3. We Can’t Forget: Let your wild side show in this animal print criss-cross monokini. Also available in a botanical print!

4. Trending: The one-shoulder look — and a single side cutout? This asymmetrical swimsuit nails some of the latest swimwear trends!

5. Bonus: If you’re looking for a little more coverage, this short-sleeve one-piece is a nice pick. You can adjust how much the neckline shows too, thanks to the zipper!

High-Waisted Bikinis

6. Our Absolute Favorite: Looking for something on the simpler side that will be in style for years and years? This twist-top bikini is a reliable fan-favorite (with 11 color options)!

7. We Also Love: This flowy bikini has a whopping number of positive reviews thanks to its wavy, drapey top and ruched bottoms!

8. We Can’t Forget: If you prefer more molded cups, this bra-top bikini is a lovely choice with coordinating floral bottoms!

9. Trending: Flutter, flutter! This ruffle-strap bikini captured our attention because it reminds Us a bit of the nap dress look that’s so popular right now!

10. Bonus: Another shopper-favorite, this smock-top bikini is another choice that covers you up a bit more but in a fun, fashionable way that everyone will be complimenting!

Low-Waisted Bikinis

11. Our Absolute Favorite: Shoppers are losing their minds over this reversible bikini. The bottoms are solid on one side and have a print on the other. Check them all out!

12. We Also Love: The details are just right on this polka dot bikini. The cutout is perfect, and look at those little tiny ruffle accents on the bottoms!

13. We Can’t Forget: Seeing the reviewer count, we’re clearly not the only ones who fell in love with this ribbed bikini and its striped straps!

14. Trending: String details are back, and this lace-up bikini will have all of your friends asking you to take them swimsuit shopping with you!

15. Bonus: Too cute! The scallop trims on this pattern-block bikini are always going to get us excited for a beach or pool day!

Looking for a different style? Explore all Cupshe swimsuits and more here! Remember to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

