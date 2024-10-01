Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s finally fall, and it’s time to prepare for the holidays. For most, it’s arguably one of the best times of the year, and the festivities can extend to your clothing, too! From hanging out with the in-laws to attending your kids’ recitals, options for festive fall sweaters can help you stand out without doing too much!

From options that focus on Thanksgiving to adorable Halloween alternatives, there is a festive fall sweater that will allow you to have a kitschy essence for the holidays. We rounded up 14 festive fall sweaters to shop for the holidays — read on to see our picks!

1. Pumpkin Patch Attire: This Vilove farm fresh pumpkin sweatshirt is so cute and has a rustic vibe to it — just $24!

2. Pumpkin Queen: This Qbily knitted sweater has a fair isle print with the cutest pumpkin pattern — was $29, now just $20!

3. Boo! For the girl who likes to indulge in Halloween-themed looks, this chouyatou sweater has you covered— just $33!

4. Pumpkins Galore: This Dokotoo sweater has pumpkins all over it for an eye-catching alternative — just $34!

5. Festive Vibe: This Lukycild sweatshirt will make the grouchiest person feel all the holiday vibes — was $21, now just $18!

6. Bloom! We love this Zesica crewneck sweater because it has a neutral floral print — just $43!

7. Movement, Please: This Prettygarden pullover sweater has fringe accents for a fashionable, fun touch — just $15!

8. Fall Energy: This blucagand sweatshirt emphasizes everything we love about fall: flannel, pumpkins, bonfires and hayrides — just $20!

9. Varsity Realness: This Myhalf crewneck sweatshirt has a slight “college” feel to it that we’re sure you’ll love — just $20!

10. Pumpkins! We can’t get over this Quzawgohe sweatshirt because it’s all about pumpkins — was $40, now just $24!

11. Halloween Festivities: This generic Halloween sweatshirt is so darling and cute — just $10!

12. Gardening Synergy: If you love garden gnomes, you’ll love this Mousya sweatshirt — was $24, now just $19!

13. Turkey Day: This Vilove sweatshirt will make sure that your turkey day goes fashionably well., of course — just $20!

14. On Trend: This Mblybaby halloween T-shirt has a pumpkin face for extra spooky magic — just $22!