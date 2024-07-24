14 Printed Dresses and Sets That Scream ‘Vacationing in Italy’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Happy mid-summer, friends! We’ve made it to what feels like the most sweltering point of the year. It’s been a great run of beach days and pool parties, and we’re not saying goodbye to any of that yet — there’s still well over a month until Labor Day!

If you’ve been living in Euro-girl outfits this summer like Us, you’re going to love these printed dresses and outfit sets that will make you look as Italian as you feel. These dresses and two-piece outfits are lightweight, comfy, chic and perfect for both summer and travel. Even if you’re staying local this summer, these outfits will elevate your day-to-day look tenfold. You’ll want them all! Don’t say we didn’t warn you . . .

Scroll on to see our top picks from Amazon, Vici, Abercrombie and Fitch and more!

1. We can’t get over the halter top and maxi skirt combo of this feather-printed outfit!

2. Blue and white are the colors of Euro-girl summer right now! Nail the look with this wrap midi.

3. Puff sleeves, a cream hue and an ankle-length skirt are just a few things we love about this classy set.

4. Cozy and nautical, this knit set will most definitely be a staple in your wardrobe rotation!

5. When life gives you lemons, wear a lemon-printed maxi dress with a zigzag hem and straps.

6. If you need a go-to mini dress to wear to brunch, days in the park and beyond, look no further than this outfit!

7. Ever heard of Zimmermann? This dress looks exactly like the designer ones!

8. This airy floral dress will make you forget you’re even wearing clothes . . . in the best way.

9. Abercrombie and Fitch is having a moment! Join the trend with this off-shoulder top and pants combo.

10. Beach day! This fun and funky graphic outfit will let your playful side through.

11. You don’t need a cocktail party on the agenda to wear this floral long-sleeve dress with a ruffle v-neckline!

12. Stripes are so in right now. This flowy dress comes in a few color variations, so grab one of each!

13. We can’t get over how stunning this floral boho dress is. Wear it with sandals for the ultimate Amalfi Coast look.

14. Loose and stretchy, we’re pretty sure you’ll want to wear this cotton and viscose maxi every day!