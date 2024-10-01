Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s cozy season! While we adore frolicking on the beach, most of Us are ready to cozy up on the couch, sip pumpkin spice lattes, watch the trees change (if that happens where you are!) and enjoy the company of friends and family. What a time to be alive!

But if you don’t want “cozy season” to mean “bum season”, proper loungewear is absolutely essential. Being a fashionista is an everyday all-year-round endeavor, even during the cozy months and yes, even while lounging around the house. But classy loungewear doesn’t have to break the bank; in fact, some of the best pieces we’ve seen are on Amazon!

We’re saying goodbye to our old t-shirts and sweatpants and hello to these luxe-looking rich mom finds, all for under $30. You’ll look like a million bucks while you meet friends for coffee, watch a scary movie or even just snooze!

Read on for our top picks!

1. Pilates mom: All you need is a hot beverage in hand and you’re good to go. This jogger and sweatshirt outfit is ultra-cozy and chic, perfect for midday errands and coffee runs!

2. Classy pants: Even if you typically opt for staple minimalist colors like black, white and beige, you’ll adore the rich hue of these bestselling yoga pants.

3. Total steal: We can’t believe this slouchy v-neck sweater with chunky knit fabric is under $30. Wear it with leggings for lounging or with jeans for a night out with the girls.

4. Household name: If you want to look like you own properties abroad, you’ll want to check out this waffle knit loungewear set. The tank top and wide-leg pant combo is swoon-worthy!

5. Go-to cardigan: This isn’t just any cardigan. This open-front piece has over 9,000 reviewers singing its five-star praises. The sweater happens to be 61% off right now!

6. Somewhere European: Everything about this two-piece sweatsuit set screams Santorini, Greece. You’ll nail the quiet luxury aesthetic everywhere you go!

7. Oversized fit: If you’ve heard of the “viral Amazon hoodie“, this is it. The half-zip style is sporty, cozy and chic, all while making you look (and feel) expensive.

8. Yoga ready: You don’t have to do yoga to enjoy these lightweight lounge pants. A rayon and spandex blend makes them soft and stretchy, ideal for just about anything.

9. New staple: We’re serious when we say you won’t want to take off this classy batwing sleeve sweater. Exposed seams give it a Free People or Urban Outfitters flair . . . for under $30.

10. Half off: If you need a chunky cardigan sweater to keep you cozy this fall, meet this open-front bestseller that comes in over two dozen different colors.

11. Definition of luxe: Bold hems are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to what we love about this wide-leg pant and elegant t-shirt set. The oversized style is ultra-comfy!

12. Have it all: There’s no need to choose between comfort, fit and style when you can have it all in one pair of lounge pants. Choose a 30-inch or capri-inch length!

13. Casual outfit: Hey there, yacht wife! This puff-sleeve sweatshirt and shorts set is ideal for transitional weather, even if that’s just in your home.

14. Drop shoulder: You don’t have to wear this stretchy ribbed knit sweater as a drop shoulder sweater, but you’ll be the trendiest person in the neighborhood if you do!

15. Last but not least: We’re borderline obsessed with the fit, versatility, style, design and fabric of this oversized crewneck sweater. Dress it up or down with a quick change of pants!