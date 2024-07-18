Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Calling all Nordy shoppers! By now, you probably already know that Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is well underway! It’s the perfect time to shop for summer and fall essentials (or even check some names off your holiday shopping lists)! As for men’s fashion, you find deals on popular brands like Movado, Tumi and more. So, if we were you, we’d run and snag these deals while we can!
Whether you’re into easy T-shirts or functional sneakers, Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale has something for everyone! Nevertheless, we rounded up 15 men’s deals under $50 to shop during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale — read on to see our picks!
1. Totally Nostalgic: This Herschel Supply Co. Settlement Recycled Polyester Belt Bag is so functional, and it’ll help him tote all his essentials — was $40, now just $26!
2. On Trend: These Nautica Stretch Ripstop Cotton Cargo Shorts are on trend, and they pair well with any summer ensemble — was $65, now just $39!
3. Buttoned-Up: This Open Edit Extra Trim Fit Solid Stretch Button-Up Shirt will look super sleek with slacks or with jeans — was $69, now just $50!
4. Closet Staple: This Beyond Yoga Featherweight Always Beyond Performance T-Shirt is great for working out or running errands — was $66, now just $45!
5. ’50s-Energy: The creased legs on these Open Edit Slim Fit Chinos help give them a ’50s, streamlined vibe that’s to die for — was $65, now just $45!
6. Everyday Essential: These BOSS 3-Pack Power Stretch Cotton Trunks won’t ride up, and they come in neutral colors — was $45, now just $30!
7. Comfy Casual: For those who need an effortless option, slip your little piggies into these OluKai Ohana Flip Flops — was $75, now just $50!
8. Vacay Ready: This Treasure & Bond Slub Knit Cotton Camp Shirt screams vacation vibes, and it comes in a soft, durable fabric we’re sure you’ll love — was $65, now just $43!
9. Carry It All: Cargos are a popular trend right, and these PacSun Porter Drawstring Cargo Pants will make sure they’re up to date — was $70, now just $48!
10. Water Time: These Billabong Crossfire Swim Trunks come in a gray color that makes them perfect to wear while at the pool or during your day-to-day routine — was $60, now just $40!
11. On-The-Go: If they’re constantly on the go, these Zella Powertek Stretch Cotton Blend Joggers will make sure he stays comfy — was $69, now just $46!
12. Accessories: We can’t get enough of this Maison de Sabré Leather MagSafe Wallet, because it sticks right on the back of your phone — and it comes in so many cute colors — was $75, now just $50!
13. Prep Instinct: These Nordstrom Tech-Smart Flat Front Chinos are classy and sophisticated — was $80, now just $50!
14. Easy, Breezy: This Faherty Organic Cotton Pocket T-Shirt is simple and makes a great summer wardrobe addition — was $40, now just $58!
15. In or Out: Apparently, no show socks are out! But these Bombas Assorted 3-Pack Cushioned No-Show Socks are a great option to still keep in your arsenal, because they’ll prevent ugly sock lines — was $39, now just $26!