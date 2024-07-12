Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Let’s be honest: nothing beats admiring a well-dressed man. Whether he’s running errands or taking you on a date, helping him put his best foot forward is essential. Moreover, Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is already underway, and it’s a great time to shop for everything across clothing, shoes, home and more. Although the sale is currently only open to Nordstrom Ambassadors, you can start previewing fashion deals and savings now!

Whether you’re into structured jeans or easy sandals, Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale has something for every taste and aesthetic. We rounded up 16 men’s fashion deals to shop during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale — read on to see our picks!

1. Poolside Ready: These Billabong Crossfire Swim Trunks come in neutral colors, and they’re perfect for days at the pool or beach— was $60, now just $40!

2. Buttoned Up: This Faherty The Movement Button-Up Shirt pairs well with trousers or jeans — was $158, now just $99!

3. Sporty Casual: We love these Zella Racquet 6-Inch Athletic Shorts, because they feel and move like athletic shorts, but don’t look extra sporty — was $55, now just $36!

4. Graphically: Calling all graphic T-shirt lovers! This AllSaints Orlando Logo Graphic T-Shirt will made a great addition to your rotation — was $95, now just $66!

5. Closet Staple: Whether it’s hot or cold outside, these Bonobos Washed Stretch Cotton Chinos will make you look put together seamlessly — was $99, now just $70!

6. On-The-God: These Rhone Essentials 7-Inch Gym Shorts use a four-way stretch fabric for a comfy, flexible option that will make working out easier — was $79, now just $55!

7. The Classics: Every guy needs a versatile pair of low-top sneakers, and this Cole Haan GrandPro Topspin Sneaker is a classic, suave take that we’re sure you’ll love — was $160, now just $110!

8. On Trend: We love the adidas Gazelle Sneaker, because it helps nail the minimalistic sneaker trends happening now, and they’re so versatile — was $100, now just $80!

9. He Means Business: These Nordstrom Tech-Smart Flat Front Chinos are preppy and sophisticated — was $80, now just $50!

10. Carry It All: This Herschel Supply Co. Pop Quiz Belt Bag works across your waist or shoulder — was $45, now just $30!

11. Toes Out: These OluKai Ohana Flip Flops will look amazing with a Cuban shirt and shorts — was $75, now just $50!

12. Everyday Essential: For all those who need clean, simple Vince Cotton Slub Jersey Polo Shirt is light with a modern collar — was $95, now just $63!

13. Running and Running: The On Cloudmonster Running Shoe is a cushioned and supported option that makes running or working out more efficient — was $170, now just $127!

14. Artsy Fartsy: We love this Reiss Arty Relaxed Camp Shirt, because it’s funky and eye-catching — was $160, now just $107!

15. Denim on Denim: These Everett AG CLOUD jeans has a soft feel and have a straight leg fit — was $198, now just $130!

16. Blocked: Calling all sunglass fanatics! These Ray-Ban Teru 54mm Rectangle Sunglasses are a modern and angular alternative — was $143, now just $95!