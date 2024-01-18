Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 18, 2024, but are subject to change.

We’ve been doing a lot of shopping for low-key rich mom pieces — for winter, for effortless styling and even for cozy nights in. But we want the guy in our life to match our aesthetic!

With Valentine’s Day coming up, we’re keeping an extra close eye on men’s fashion for gifting. The low-key rich dad aesthetic is everything — even when you don’t have any kids. We have options for all budgets below to help you dress your man to the nines. Let’s get shopping!

1. Après-Ski Style! We love a half-zip style on a man. This Coofandy Pullover subtly yet effectively stands out with its cozy waffle knit — was $40, now $37!

2. Color-Block Cool! This Express sweater‘s Merino wool construction instantly elevates the look and feel, and the color-blocking is perfectly executed — just $35!

3. Warming Up! Many men don’t even own seasonally-appropriate winter clothes. Keep him warm and fashionable with this top-rated Nautica Double-Breasted Peacoat — was $250, on sale for $150!

4. Manly Muffler! Accessorizing with a plaid Pendleton scarf is a no-brainer for stylish dad fashion. This 100% wool pick is on sale at Zappos — originally $100, now $62!

5. Corduroy Boy! This Gafeng corduroy button-up can be worn open with jeans and a tee or closed with chinos and boots for a dressier feel — $36!

6. Lululemon Love! Having a partner dressed in lululemon is honestly a dream. Grab your guy these License to Train Joggers for an upgraded athleisure look — $128!

7. 100% Waterproof! Rainy or snowy day? No problem. These leather Sperry boots will keep his feet dry and his outfit looking fly — starting at $43!

8. Anything but Basic! This soft knit Oxford shirt from Abercrombie & Fitch is a versatile wardrobe essential for his colder weather outings. A nice level up from the basic white button-up — was $70, now $39!

9. Belt It Out! A belt can make all the difference in an outfit. This Ted Baker London leather belt from Nordstrom will be a handsome addition to his favorite looks — only $65!

10. Sock it to Me! For an inexpensive yet game-changing gift, we highly recommend grabbing this four-pack of Polo Ralph Lauren men’s socks — just $24!

11. Charming Cardigan! This Merino wool cardigan from Banana Republic Factory is “luxuriously soft to the touch” — was $95, now $57!

12. It’s a Tie! How do you stand out in a room full of men swearing suits and ties? This Vizakiss flat-bottom knit tie will do the trick — only $11!

13. Designer Deal! The savings are just too good on this textured Michael Kors short-sleeve button-up right now. Over $100 off — was $178 now $69!

14. Flannels Forever! We’re not sure we know any men who don’t love flannels. The material is often quite casual, but this Legendary Whitetails shirt adds an air of elegance to the style — $35!

15. Sneaking Around! We love an athletic sneaker, but when it’s time to head to a restaurant, perhaps, he can switch to these Bruno Marc mesh-knit sneakers instead — starting at $36!

16. It’s in the Bag! Many men have started carrying around crossbodies/sling bags. This Troubadour bag will add to his outfit and act as a functional accessory — just $85!

17. Last but Not Least! Swap out the blue jeans for a pair of these Levi’s chinos to automatically make an outfit nicer — was $70, now $45!

