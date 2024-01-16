Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Confession: During the harsh winter months, our beds become increasingly difficult to leave once morning rolls around. It’s frigid and unpleasant outside, and it’s one of the only places we can find solitude amidst the chaos of the world. But picking the best bed accessories is a crucial task which will positively impact your comfort level — and plush comforters and duvet inserts are the way to make it happen. If you’re looking to upgrade your space, we found a convertible comforter and duvet insert that’s ultra-snuggly — and it’s 35% off on Amazon right now!

This Bedsure Queen Comforter Duvet Insert is fluffy, breathable and warm enough to be a year-round bedding staple. It contains a 100% polyester fabrication and a box-stitch construction to keep the filling in place. Also, this alternative is versatile and can serve as a comforter or duvet insert to properly meet your needs. Thus, it has eight tabs on each corner and side to enhance its efficiency.

Get the Bedsure Queen Comforter Duvet Insert for $30 (was $42) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 12, 2024, but are subject to change.

Additionally, this comforter duvet insert comes in 12 colors and has a twin to California king-size range. It’s machine washable, and you can dry it on a gentle cycle to preserve the filling.

Regarding this cozy duvet insert, one ecstatic reviewer fawned, “We bought this for our daughter’s room and one for our son’s room, and I didn’t realize how good they would be. They are super comfortable, soft and perfect for these winter months. I’m not sure if they are on the expensive side, but I can tell you that they were worth it for us, and our kids love them. They are a lot more comfortable than our kids’ previous comforters.”

Another Amazon reviewer noted, “I received a comforter in two days. I washed it, dried it and then placed it over my bed. I jumped in bed and had a great night’s sleep. It’s not heavy or dense. It’s breathable, and best of all, I wasn’t sweating under the comforter. Buy it, and you’ll get a great price and enjoy a great night’s sleep.”

If you’re still not sold, this savvy shopper said, “This duvet insert is what we needed. It’s fluffy and lightweight, warm but not too warm. The eight loops make it secure inside the cover and keep it in place perfectly. I laid it out flat for a few hours since it comes vacuum-sealed and needs time to fluff up, but I got impatient and just stuck it in the dryer on low for a bit. I swear it came out of the dryer doubled in size. It’s perfect. Absolutely no complaints.”

Getting out of bed won’t be any easier with this dreamy duvet, but every night will be filled with pure comfort. What’s better than that?

