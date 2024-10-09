Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

In case you missed it, loafers are having a moment in the sun. The shoe market that has been dominated by sneakers is now owned by loafers, a.k.a. the trendiest shoes in town. It doesn’t get more luxe, classy or chic than a nice pair of loafers!

Related: 15 Rich Mom Fall Essentials to Snag During Amazon Prime Day We’re all about finding ways to get an expensive look without spending half of our paychecks. It’s about that time of the season when we would have wanted a rich mom attire refresh anyway, but with the Amazon Big Prime Deal Days going on? Say less! This sale runs from October 8 until October 9 […]

But trying to find loafers that are equally versatile, comfortable, stylish and affordable is like trying to find a needle in a haystack . . . normally. But with Amazon Prime Big Deal Days going on, it couldn’t be simpler! There are almost too many great options to choose from. Brands like Calvin Klein, Franco Sarto, Cole Haan and Lucky Brand are all joining in on the fun, offering up some of their best picks at incredible prices.

We sifted through the endless deals and gathered only the comfiest, most fashionable loafers at prices that seem too good to be true. Good luck not grabbing all of them!

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days ends tomorrow though, so if you want to nail the trend, now’s the time to act! Read on to see what we’re snagging. Let’s match!

1. Our absolute favorite: It doesn’t get much classier than this Calvin Klein leather find. A cross between a flat and a loafer, you can wear these shoes to all of your upcoming ensembles. Logo print is icing on the cake — originally $79, now $39!

2. Put a bow on it: Shiny and chic, this Bandolino loafer is all sorts of trendy. Wear it with wide-leg pants and a sweater all fall long — originally $79, now $38!

3. Comfy pick: Clarks is known for comfortable shoes and this dynamic loafer is no exception. The crossover design and one-inch heel give it a feminine, playful feel — originally $85, now $36!

4. Amazon’s choice: We see why reviewers are rocking these slip-ons everywhere from the office to the grocery store. Faux suede makes these lightweight loafers cozy — originally $40, now $30!

5. Chunky look: Chunky sneakers are stylish, so you can bet chunky loafers are, too . . . actually, even more! Pair these glossy kicks with trousers, jeans, skirts and anything else your fashionista self can curate — originally $43, now $34!

6. Cole Haan: These penny loafers are usually in the triple-digit price range, but Big Prime Deal Days came to rescue our pocketbooks — originally $115, now $76!

7. Go designer: March Joseph New York nailed it with this nautical-looking loafer. This is what you’d wear if you spent fall days in the Hamptons or with the royals — originally $155, now $64!

8. Rich mom: Look no further for a loafer that’s as comfy as it is sophisticated. We adore the beige hue, but grab whatever matches your luxe-looking wardrobe best — originally $89, now $57!

9. Pattern person: If you love texture, you’re going to love this bestselling snakeskin penny loafer that falls below the $30 mark. Trust Us, people will assume these are designer — originally $40, now $30!

10. Lucky Brand: We feel lucky to have found these Ellanzo loafers. They have delicate stitching and side cutouts that make them easy to slip on — originally $89, now $51!

11. Bestseller alert: Versatile is an understatement with these Franco Sarto slip-ons. The 100% leather exterior is easy to take care of, too — originally $120, now $50!

12. Dreamy style: You won’t be able to go anywhere without getting compliments. These dressy flats have gold hardware and elegant pearl details that give them a one-of-a-kind flair — originally $40, now $29!

13. Steve Madden: Go big or go home. These Lando loafers will give you an inch and a half of height plus an untouchable style. They’re 100% real leather — originally $80, now $40!

14. Everyday outfit: You’ll have a harder time finding something that these faux suede slip-ons don’t go with than what they do. Dress them up or down depending on the occasion — originally $40, now $28!

Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

15. Lug sole: These chunky loafers are a work of art! According to reviewers, they are “adorable”, “look good with everything”, and “comfortable”, even when walking long distances — originally $30, now $24!