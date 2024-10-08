Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We’re all about finding ways to get an expensive look without spending half of our paychecks. It’s about that time of the season when we would have wanted a rich mom attire refresh anyway, but with the Amazon Big Prime Deal Days going on? Say less! This sale runs from October 8 until October 9 at midnight, so there are two full days to shop all things rich mom — we’re talking deals on tops, accessories and shoes that look like they cost hundreds.

Related: Deal Alert: Here Are the Best Amazon Prime Day Deals to Shop ASAP — up to 80% Off! It’s today! While we’ve been looking forward to all of the pumpkin spice lattes, scary movies and apple orchards to come this fall, we’ve been most excited about the Prime Big Deal Days event that started today, also known as the fall version of Amazon Prime Day. And if there even being a fall Prime […]

If you’ve been on the lookout for some fresh expensive-looking apparel, or if you simply want to browse, check out our top picks below! Even brands like Coach, Free People and Michael Kors are jumping in on the fun. Whether you’re looking to spruce up your personal wardrobe or are getting some gift shopping in ahead of Black Friday, you’ll find the perfect piece during this big-time sale!

Accessories

This leather Coach tote is usually north of $300, but you can get it for over half off! The bag is just spacious enough to fit your essentials without looking bulky. It has a zipper-top closure, plenty of pockets, interior compartments and an ultra-classy design.

Shoes

In case you missed it, loafers are totally in right now! You can nail the look with these versatile Cole Haan penny loafers. We love the style paired with wide-leg pants, a fitted top and a cardigan for fall, but the trendy kicks will seriously elevate any outfit.

Tops

Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

The sleeves are everything! This cozy crewneck top can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. There are nine different colors to choose from, and at under $20 a piece, you just may want them all! A polyester and spandex blend makes the top lightweight for all-year wear.