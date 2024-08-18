Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

With fall just around the corner, it’s time to talk about what your cold weather style will entail. From sweaters to trousers, it’s the perfect time to pull out all the pieces you’ve been saving. What’s more, leaning into the evergreen rich mom aesthetic can be a way to look effortless all year round! What’s more, Nordstrom has plenty of fashion finds that will capture your heart.

From flowy dresses to matching sets, Nordstrom has plenty of rich mom-inspired fashion finds that will elevate your style during the upcoming transitional weather phase. Nevertheless, we rounded up 15 rich mom-inspired Nordstrom fashion finds that you will love — read on to see our picks!

1. Puffed Up: This 1.State puff sleeve T-shirt will add volume and dimension to any ensemble — was $59, now just $41!

2. Off The Shoulder Elegance: This Treasure & Bond one-shoulder sweater works with jeans or skirts — just $70!

3. Easy, Breezy: These Caslon linen pants are breezy and will make sure you don’t overheat during warm evenings — was $59, now just $32!

4. Formal Ready: This Julia Jordan halter neck jumpsuit has wide legs for a versatile option that works for any occasion — was $139, now just $100!

5. Closet Staple: For the mom that’s constantly on the go, these BP. oversized fleece joggers will keep you feeling while you complete your daily tasks — just $40!

6. Coordinated Simplicity: This Honeydew Intimates lounge set is a simple option that will move and flow with your body — just $68!

7. On Trend: Wearing satin has become a quintessential trend. This Madewell atin slip skirt follows the crinkled fabric trend effortlessly — just $78!

8. Classic Queen: This Nordstrom pleated A-line dress has a roomy silhouette and dramatic shoulders for a fashion-forward alternative — just $99!

9. ’70s-Inspiration: This Petal & Pup Caroline mock neck maxi dress takes notes from the ’70s while elevating it with a punchy floral print — just $79!

10. Date Night Chic: We can’t get over this Open Edit cowl neck satin slipdress because of its sexy, edgy cut and spaghetti straps — just $69!

11. Vacay Vibes: This Sani colorblock shirt and shorts set works for days on the beach or chilling by the pool — just $138!

12. Matchy, Matchy: We love this Petal & Pup shirt and shorts set because of it’s stylish squiggle-adorned hemlines — obsessed — just $79!

13. That Girl: This Marc Jacobs The Leather Small Tote Bag is a neutral, durable handbag that’s suitable for carrying all your essentials — just $395!

14. On-The-Go: The Veja V-90 Leather Sneaker is a straightforward, clean option that we’re sure you’ll love — just $180!

15. Edgy Girl: This Stuart Weitzman Nudistcurve Ankle Strap Sandal works for dressed up or dressed down events — was $475, now just $285!