If you can’t stand the feeling of thick material sticking to your body during the summer, it’s about time you hop on the satin train. Not only is satin material forgiving, but it’s smooth to the touch, easy to style and ideal for hot July days when you’d prefer to be wearing nothing!

To ensure it’s flattering, you want to look for a loose top that doesn’t squeeze, constrict or constrain your midsection and stick to your body. We found 15 satin tops that will be your new go-tos this summer, all for under $20 on Amazon. They’re lightweight, airy, smooth and high-fashion, of course! Happy shopping!

1. Our absolute favorite: See why we love this top? It’s the perfect style to go with any pants, skirts or shorts this summer. Grab it on sale — originally $15, now $12!

2. Runner-up: This top can be dressed up or down with a simple change of walk. You’ll love the effortlessly rich look it gives any ensemble — $20!

3. Halter neck: We’re obsessed with the high neck and pleated fabric! This top comes in both dark and vibrant bright colors — $20!

4. Classy chic: Whether you’re a corporate girl or not, you’ll love this elegant-looking tank top designed for all sorts of occasions — $15!

5. Total trendsetter: Asymmetrical sleeves and one-shoulder designs are the style right now, so take advantage of it with this tank top and shirt hybrid — $20!

6. Queen material: Have you ever seen such a sophisticated piece of clothing? This skin-soft top will make you the star of the show wherever you go — $20!

7. Dinner date: If your boo hasn’t planned a dinner date for you lately, just put on this top . . . it’ll change their mind in an instant — $20!

8. Beach bum: “Bum” is a stretch given how elegant satin is, but this top is so comfortable, you could easily sleep in it — originally $25, now $15!

9. Right on: This round neck top is modest and classic, an ideal combination for your day-to-day activities. There are no pants this top wouldn’t go with — $20!

10. Cowl neck: Get excited for your next night on the town! The crisscrossed back, shiny material and ultra-trendy neckline are just a few highlights of this top — $19!

11. Pretty in pink: You don’t have to get this top in pink, but you’ll want to after seeing how it looks with dark denim jeans — $20!

12. Rolled-up: The sleeves are just one thing we love about this one-of-a-kind style. Wear this top with a skirt or maxi dress for extra ventilation — $20!

13. Bow tie: Okay, if we had an absolute favorite part three, it would be this off-shoulder tie-sleeve blouse. We’ll be grabbing in multiple colors — originally $24, now $20!

14. Super soft: A polyester and spandex blend makes this crew neck top so lightweight, that you’ll forget you’re even wearing a top — $20!

15. Extra credit: Your picnic, party, barbeque and grocery shopping top all in one? Say less! This top flatters the waist with a narrow fit — $20!