I’m not short, per say, but I wouldn’t consider myself tall, either. I fall at just about average, a blessing and a curse when it comes to pants shopping. My pant size and inseam are typically taken when I go shopping in-store, so shopping online is double convenient — not only can I do it anytime anywhere, but I’m more likely to actually snag what I’m looking for!

Unless you’re north of 5-foot-10 and have to buy pants labeled “tall”, chances are you want to be a little taller. If not, you’re like me and just want to look a little taller — we’re talking longer-looking legs, a bolder aura and more confident walk. While we can’t actually get taller, there are ways to look like we did. I found a pair of comfy ribbed pants that fit the description and more!

These flare yoga pants are made of a stretchy nylon and spandex blend material that gives them an ultra-stretchy, skin-soft feel and a flattering fit, especially since the material is ribbed. Ribbed material has built-in vertical lines and vertical lines are a secret hack to a longer-looking body, so it only makes sense that the material is a holy grail when it comes to lengthening your legs!

Another thing that makes ribbed material exceptionally flattering is its ability to hide lumps, bumps and cellulite. There’s nothing wrong with bumps and divets, but if you’re going for a smooth look, ribbed material will be your BFF. These pants have a high elastic waistband that keeps everything tucked in while giving you a voluptuous silhouette — yes, even if you don’t typically fall into the “voluptuous silhouette” category — and sculpting your behind.

The flare ankle design, contour stitching and floor length are icing on the flattering cake. These pants have deep pockets too for all your daily essentials. You’ll want to wear them every day everywhere! I’ve been wearing mine on walks, working out, lounging around the house, running errands and meeting friends for coffee, but you can wear them to yoga, pilates and even work if you style them with a blouse and heels! You can also wear these leggings with a tank top and cardigan for a casual day-to-day look.

There are 14 different colors to choose from, so good luck choosing just one! These pants will probably replace your current go-to pair . . . they sure replaced mine!

Get the Pinspark High Waist Ribbed Flare Leggings for $29 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 7, 2024, but are subject to change.

