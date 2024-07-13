Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Let’s face it: shopping for clothes today is expensive. Whether you’re into minimal pieces or grandiose takes, finding and acquiring pieces that don’t cost an arm and a leg while still feeling modern and stylish can be difficult. But that’s why we’re here to help! Amazon has plenty of luxe, affordable garments that will help you get an elevated vibe of Zara clothing without the price.

From luxe matching sets to decadent trousers, Amazon has many Zara lookalike styles that will help you look sophisticated and trendy. We rounded up 15 Zara lookalike fashion finds from Amazon that start at just $13 — read on to see our picks!

1. Vacation Ready: We love this Smidow two-piece outfit because it’s neutral and airy enough for any upcoming vacation — was $15, now just $13!

2. Tied Up: This Tankaneo top due to its fashionable tie-front design, and its roomy sleeves — just $27!

3. On Trend: This Fernvia crochet vest pairs well with trousers, jeans, shorts or skirts — and it’s so light and cute — just $20!

4. Coordinated Simplicity: If you love matching sets, this Imily Bela two-piece is right up you alley. It has a cropped button down top and baggy shorts for a casual, relaxed vibe — just $42!

5. Bloom! This BTFBM blouse has an adorable floral print that captures just the right amount of attention — just $29!

6. She Means Business: These FUNYYZO pants have wide legs and will add a sophisticated touch to all your summer ensembles — just $40!

7. Clutched: For those who love carrying a sleek handbag, this Becokan clutch will help you look posh and smart — just $19!

8. Maximum Coverage: This WDIRARA skirt shorts are asymmetrical and zips up and down the back fro easy access — just $32!

9. Carry It All: These Dokotoo cargo pants are sure to become a new favorite for your due to their storage and billowing legs — just $40!

10. She Means Business: If you need to refresh your work wardrobe, this SMIDOW blazer set has you covered — just $31!

11. Knitted Utility: This hatisan crochet tote bag can carry all your essentials easily, and it comes in 12 colorways — just $15!

12. Sleek Elegance: Calling all satin lovers! This Modegal satin midi skirt has a stylish high waist that we’re sure you’ll love — just $34!

13. Hot Mama: This QINSEN mini dress pairs perfectly with heels or sneakers — just $39!

14. Plus Size-Friendly: For plus size bodies, this DOLKFU two-piece outfit will keep you feeling light and cool all summer — just $24!

15. Flow On: This FSHAOES button down shirt has an oversized silhouette for maximum breeze — just $36!